Orion Health's Rhapsody Integration Engine Implemented by The Ottawa Hospital

Canada's largest hospital network implements highly scalable engine that adapts to current and future population health needs

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Orion Health, a leader in population health management and healthcare integration solutions, announced today that The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) has selected Rhapsody® Integration Engine to replace its legacy engine. Rhapsody will serve as a long-term solution that will aid in forwarding TOH's goal in providing high quality patient-centered care, while continuously adapting to integrate with new solutions.

The new platform will ensure that the 1.5 million residents TOH services will continue to receive high quality care and services, both in English and French languages. TOH is one of the largest teaching hospitals in Canada and boasts multiple specialized centres, catapulting Rhapsody as the best option to rapidly scale to its changing needs, while still providing secure interoperability between differing care centres.

"We have an experienced team of systems integration specialists, and pride ourselves on providing solutions of the highest quality for the delivery of patient care," stated Carl Maisonneuve, Chief Systems Architect at TOH. "The Rhapsody Integration Engine stood out for our team because of its flexibility and ease-of-use, providing at the same time a robust platform that can handle a large volume of transactions."

An integration engine is a key component of healthcare delivery and has the ability to provide better access and secure sharing of information between healthcare providers, patients and healthcare institutions. Rhapsody is a robust, comprehensive and powerful back-end integration engine which is designed to carry out rapid interoperability between healthcare IT systems, regardless of the technology or the standards. It is reliable and scalable, making it easier for healthcare organizations to both use as a starting point as a new system or to update legacy systems and transition more easily to new solutions. Rhapsody is also the first integration engine to support FHIR and can implement the new HL7® FHIR® standard.

"We're seeing a shift in the Canadian healthcare system where engines need to do more for less, but still meet the rapidly changing needs of the healthcare system," said Gary Folker, EVP for Orion Health in North America. "Rhapsody's ability to evolve quickly to meet these new challenges means that it is well-positioned to support TOH's healthcare vision and goals."

About Orion Health

Orion Health is a leading population health management company and is one of the world's foremost providers of electronic health records (EHRs) and healthcare integration solutions to healthcare organizations. Worldwide, Orion Health solutions are used in 30 countries by more than 300,000 clinicians. In Canada, thousands of clinicians and hundreds of provider facilities and OEM partners rely on Orion Health to facilitate data exchange between hospitals, health systems and EHRs, resulting in improved care coordination, increased cost savings and efficiencies, and enhanced quality of care. More information can be found at http://www.orionhealth.com

For more information, visit www.orionhealth.com. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital is one of Canada's largest learning and research hospitals, with more than 1,100 beds, approximately 12,000 staff members and an annual budget of about $1.2 billion. Our focus on learning and research helps us develop new and innovative ways to treat patients and improve care. As a multi-campus hospital affiliated with the University of Ottawa, we deliver specialized care to the Eastern Ontario region, but our techniques and research discoveries are adopted around the world. We engage the community at all levels to support our vision for better patient care. From the compassion of our people to the relentless pursuit of new discoveries, The Ottawa Hospital never stops seeking solutions to the most complex health-care challenges.