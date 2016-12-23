Orla Announces Resignation of a Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Orla Mining Ltd. ("Orla") (TSX VENTURE:OLA) announces that Kerry Sparkes has resigned as a member of the Board effective immediately in order to focus his efforts on other commitments. Marc Prefontaine, Orla's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Mr. Sparkes for his contribution and commitment to the Company and wish him well in all his future endeavors."

Orla Mining is a mineral exploration company led by a group of seasoned mining executives. The company's focus is to acquire mineral exploration opportunities where the Company's exploration and development expertise and corporate share structure could substantially enhance shareholder value. The 100% owned Cerro Quema project includes a near-term gold oxide production scenario and a copper-gold porphyry target in Panama. Cerro Quema's sizable concession boasts paved road access, a supportive local population and the most favorable climate for mining in the country. As previously reported by the company, the Cerro Quema project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed gold oxide heap leach operation. Additionally, the Cerro Quema project has significant exploration upside with resource expansion potential. Please refer to the Cerro Quema Project - Pre-Feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits dated August 22, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

