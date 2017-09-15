Orla Clarifies September 13, 2017 News Release

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - At the request of IIROC, Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the disclosure in its September 13, 2017 news release titled "Orla Intersects a Combined 104.8 Metres Grading 0.38 g/t Au and 1.71% Cu at the Cerro Quema Project, Panama". Hole CQDH-17-116 intersected 49.0m @ 0.50 g/t Au and 1.39% Cu from 41.0 to 90.0 metres and 55.8m @ 0.28 g/t Au and 1.99% Cu from 118.7 to 174.5 metres. The two intervals are separated by 28.7 metres with very low gold and copper values. The orientation and true thickness of mineralization is unknown.

The Company interprets these as two geologically similar higher-grade zones separated by a geologically distinct low-grade zone. There are sharp grade boundaries at both the upper and lower contacts of the low-grade zone.

Details for CQDH-17-116 are given on the table below:

Hole East North Az Dip Depth Intercepts From to Width Au g/t Cu % CQDH-17-116 554476 834623 246 -56 330.0 41.0 90.0 49.0 0.50 1.39 118.7 174.5 55.8 0.28 1.99 Including 126.0 143.5 17.5 0.56 5.26 188.0 199.5 11.5 0.29 0.65

Quality Control Protocols

All gold results were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver and copper, using an Aqua Regia (ME-ICP41) method at ALS Laboratories in Peru. Samples with copper values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis are re-run with Cu AA46 aqua regia and atomic absorption analysis. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards, blanks and duplicates are included approximately one every 25 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to a secondary laboratory for check assays. The HQ diameter core is halved with a diamond saw.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Hans Smit, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer of Orla Mining Ltd., who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla Mining is a mineral exploration company led by a group of seasoned mining executives with strong financial backing. The company's focus is to acquire mineral exploration opportunities where the Company's exploration and development expertise and corporate share structure could substantially enhance shareholder value. The 100% owned Cerro Quema project in Panama includes a near-term gold production scenario and significant exploration upside. Cerro Quema's 14,800 Ha concession boasts paved road access, a supportive local population and private land ownership. The Cerro Quema project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach extraction facility. Please refer to the Cerro Quema Project - Pre-Feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits dated August 22, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

