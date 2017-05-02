Orlando-Based The Ganja GOAT Has Launched, With Its First Product Available for Pre-Order on Indiegogo

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - The Ganja GOAT is making dirty glass pipes and the awful aftertaste from other cleaning products a thing of the past.

The company, based in Orlando, FL, is teaming up behind a 'family recipe' citrus-based cleaner to unveil its highly anticipated product, PieceKeeper. This 100% biodegradable, reusable cleaning formula launched on April 20, 2017 on Indiegogo at http://bit.ly/2pGmVm1.

Siblings Sydni and Joey McKenna feel that with decades of distribution as an all-purpose cleaner in Australia and the U.S., their time-tested formula deserves further recognition. By co-founding The Ganja GOAT, these young entrepreneurs built a platform on which they could brand and sell their keynote product, PieceKeeper.

"We have spent our whole lives swearing behind our dad's cleaner. There's nothing we would love more than to do this solution justice. We weren't very surprised to find that it cleans pipe residue with ease. It wasn't long after this realization that we distributed our product to a local smoke shop," explains co-founder Sydni McKenna.

With the legal cannabis industry growing to $50 billion in the next decade, and the U.S. Tobacco industry already at $35 billion, PieceKeeper is the perfect cleaning solution to make a statement in this growing market.

"The beauty of our product [PieceKeeper] is that we don't have to use deceiving marketing strategies like the large name brands out there -- our product works, and our customers continue to say that is their sole reason to come back for more. More than anything, we are excited to prove that this formula does the job as advertised," says co-founder Joey McKenna.

The Indiegogo campaign will run through the end of May, where PieceKeeper is available for pre-order. Follow this link → http://bit.ly/2pGmVm1 ← to support the start-up and receive some perks only available through Indiegogo.

For more information regarding PieceKeeper, please contact Joey McKenna at Joey@TheGanjaGOAT.com or you can follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @TheGanjaGOAT.