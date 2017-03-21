Orlando Hotel Debuts a $6.5-Million Makeover

Discover Updated Rooms, Lobby Space and More at the Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - At the Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista, joy and magic are part of the daily experience. The hotel, after all, is a Disney World Good Neighbor® hotel, and being next to the happiest place on Earth has its benefits. But following the completion of a $6.5-million, top-to-bottom renovation, the hotel now offers a stay that feels nothing short of magical.

The experience begins as soon as guests enter the lobby. In a departure from other hotels in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, this property leaves the tropical ambience outdoors and instead opts for cool, sophisticated tones of grey, espresso and white with accents in rust.

Modernist chairs, complimentary Wi-Fi and televisions extend an invitation to sit back and relax -- with friends, family or your laptop -- before exploring the rest of this extended-stay property.

And with fully renovated guest rooms, the hotel makes it tempting to linger. Each suite boasts the same well-appointed spaciousness returning guests appreciate (think full kitchens and separate areas for sleeping and dining), but new colors and appointments make the experience feel wholly new. Bright whites are grounded by shades of mocha and latte, and accent walls in teal add an upbeat note.

The improvements are not just aesthetic, however. Guests will also discover an updated workspace that encourages them to spread out for maximum productivity. Bathrooms offer improved lighting and practical storage options. The sofas feel modern and inviting, a perfect place to relax at the end of the day or, courtesy of the sleek console, even catch up on work.

Other updates pepper the hotel, from the updated fitness center to the new pool bar, which complements the sparkling, resort-style pool on property. And one more reason to choose this Orlando hotel among the handful of options near Walt Disney World Resort is its daily breakfast experience. Not only does the complimentary meal offer a mouthwatering start to each day with its scrambled eggs, French toast, fruit, muffins and more, but it's also served in an inspired space. Thanks to the renovation, the dining area features a palette of cool neutrals, natural light and sleek serving stations that make it even easier to return for second helpings.

Whether visitors arrive for a brief holiday or a longer stay, the stunning new appointments and improved functionality of the Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista will make it one to remember.

About the Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Located in the heart of Lake Buena Vista, the all-suite Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista is ideal for leisure and business travelers alike. The recently renovated hotel boasts a resort-style, heated outdoor pool as well as a Sport Court®, whirlpool and state-of-the-art fitness center to introduce guests to the famous Florida sunshine, while the complimentary daily breakfast keeps them energized all day long. Guests will appreciate the recently renovated accommodations, which include studio and one- and two-bedroom suites, all of which feature full kitchens, dedicated workspaces and plush bedding. A top choice among Lake Buena Vista hotels, the property offers easy access to attractions like Magic Kingdom® Park, Epcot®, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Orlando Premium Outlets for sightseeing. Plus its three meeting rooms can accommodate intimate gatherings with aplomb.