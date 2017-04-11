Orlando Magic Players Nikola Vucevic and Damjan Rudez, Head Coach Frank Vogel, Magic Staff and UnitedHealthcare Fight Hunger in Central Florida

More than 250 volunteers assemble Hi-Five Kids Packs for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida as part of Fan Appreciation Week; the fifth annual project will help 12,500 children in tri-county area

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - In celebration of Fan Appreciation Week, Orlando Magic players Nikola Vucevic and Damjan Rudez, Magic Head Coach Frank Vogel, Magic CEO Alex Martins, Magic Dancers, Magic staff and UnitedHealthcare employees assembled Hi-Five Kids Packs today for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The athletes, employees and students worked together for the fifth consecutive year to fight hunger and help the food bank provide 12,500 Hi-Five Kids Packs to hungry children in the tri-county area. The Magic celebrate and thank its fans by teaming up with UnitedHealthcare to give back to the Central Florida community.

"The Magic are incredibly grateful for all of our fans and what better way to show our appreciation than for our entire staff to join with our partner, UnitedHealthcare, in making a difference in our community that has given so much to us," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "It is so important for kids to be well-nourished, not only for their mental and physical well-being, but we know it plays a large part in determining their success in school. We will continue to do whatever we can to fight the issue of hunger in our community."

The Hi-Five Kids Pack program provides nutritious meals to underserved children who do not have access to school cafeterias during the weekend. Each Pack contains kid-friendly food such as cereal, shelf-stable milk and juice, fruit cups and more. The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida partners with elementary schools that have a significant percentage of student participation in free- and reduced-lunch programs. During the last fiscal year, Second Harvest provided 27,205 food packs to underserved children at 14 elementary schools.

"UnitedHealthcare's employees are honored to help give hungry children in Central Florida access to nutritious food and help them live healthier lives," said Grey Reidy, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Florida.

Research has shown a direct correlation between obesity and hunger due to the limited availability of healthy food options. Households often try to stretch their food budgets by purchasing inexpensive, energy-dense foods that are filling. According to the University of South Florida, nearly one in three children in Florida are either overweight or obese.

This project is the latest in UnitedHealthcare's "Do Good. Live Well." program, an employee-volunteer initiative aimed at preventing hunger and obesity, inspiring service and encouraging volunteerism. For more information about the benefits of volunteering and to find local opportunities to get involved, visit www.DoGoodLiveWell.org. Follow @DoGoodLiveWell on Twitter or "like" Do Good. Live Well. on Facebook.

Since inception of the Magic Volunteer Program (MVP) in 2006, Magic staff, coaches and players have contributed more than 67,000 volunteer hours to the Central Florida community. Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw contributed more than 2,000 hours in community appearances to nearly 1,100 organizations throughout Central Florida, including public schools, basketball camps and fundraising events. The Orlando Magic is committed to the youth of Central Florida, serving more than 100,000 children annually with a focus on health and wellness, education, and the arts. For more information on the Magic in the community please visitwww.orlandomagic.com/community.

Photo Captions (all photos taken by Gary Bassing):

Photo 1: UnitedHealthcare CEO of Florida Health Plans Michael S. Lawton talks to the volunteers before the food packing begins.

Photo 2: Magic CEO Alex Martins packing food.

Photo 3: More than 250 volunteers including Magic staff members and UnitedHealthcare staff join Second Harvest Food Bank to assemble 12,500 food packs for underserved children.

Photo 4: Magic Head Coach Frank Vogel and Magic player Nikola Vucevic join staff members from the Magic and UnitedHealthcare to assemble food packs.

Photo 5: Magic player Nikola Vucevic assembles food packs.

Photo 6: Magic player Damjan Rudez with volunteers from the Magic and UnitedHealthcare.

Photo 7: More than 250 volunteers including Magic staff members and UnitedHealthcare staff joined Second Harvest Food Bank in completing 12,500 food packs for underserved children.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America -- the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to approximately 550 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. Last year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank distributed 52 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women's shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest's 14-week culinary program teaches foodservice-based technical, life and employability skills to economically hard-pressed adults. Our community turns to Second Harvest's partner agencies more than 71,000 times per week. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people nationwide live healthier lives by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, military service members, retirees and their families, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with 1 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE : UNH), a diversified Fortune 50 health and well-being company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @myUHC on Twitter.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. The Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, with major support from Orlando Magic Youth Foundation over the last 27 years, more than $22 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Fund, which serves at-risk youth. Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2016-17 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under. For ticket information log on to www.orlandomagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

