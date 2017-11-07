Ormat Technologies Reports 2017 Third Quarter Earnings

Management Affirms Full-Year Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Ormat Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE : ORA) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

($ millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change Revenues Electricity $112.3 $109.8 2.3% Product $44.9 $74.8 (40.0%) Total Revenues $157.2 $184.6 (14.9%) Gross margin (%) Electricity 41.4% 39.4% 5.1% Product 28.3% 41.7% (32.2%) Gross margin (%) 37.7% 40.3% (6.6%) Operating income $44.0 $48.2 (8.8%) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders $19.2 $12.1 58.8% Diluted EPS $0.38 $0.24 58.3% Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders ((1)) $21.1 $28.1 (24.9%) Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $0.42 $0.56 (25.0%) Adjusted EBITDA $76.4 $85.4 (10.5%)

(1) Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2017 excludes $1.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share, attributable to a one-time make whole premium paid in connection with the prepayment of OFC Senior Secured Notes and DEG loan. Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2016 excludes $16.0 million or $0.32 per diluted share, related to $11.0 million of expenses related to the settlement of a previously outstanding claim and $5.0 million in one-time prepayment fees.

Third quarter 2017 highlights and recent developments:

Total revenues of $157.2 million, down 14.9% compared to the third quarter of 2016;

Electricity segment revenues of $112.3 million, up 2.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016, mainly due to higher performance of our Puna plant in Hawaii, our Bouillante power plant in Guadeloupe and partial contribution of the recently commenced Platanares power plant in Honduras, as well as revenue generated from our demand response and storage activity;

Product segment revenues of $44.9 million, down 40.0% compared to the third quarter of 2016, mainly due to near-completion of our Sarulla contract; Revenue for the full year 2017 are expected to remain on track with our full year guidance;

Electricity generation decreased 2.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2016, from 1.26 million MWh to 1.23 million MWh;

Gross margin was 37.7% of total revenues compared to 40.3% in the third quarter of 2016, due to lower revenues and lower margins in the Product segment, as expected; Electricity segment gross margin increased to 41.4% from 39.4%;

Operating income decreased 8.8% to $44.0 million compared to $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2016;

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders was $19.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $12.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016;

Adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders of $21.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $28.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016;

Adjusted EBITDA of $76.4 million, down 10.5% compared to $85.4 million in the third quarter of 2016;

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share for the third quarter of 2017;

Commenced commercial operation of t he 35 MW Platanares power plant, the first geothermal power plant in Honduras that is expected to generate approximately $33 million of annual revenues; and

t Commenced commercial operation of the second unit of the Sarulla geothermal power plant, located in Indonesia's North Sumatra and expanded its generating capacity to 220 MW (28 MW Ormat's share);

"This was a strategically important quarter in our electricity segment, as we increased revenue and gross margin mainly due to the performances of our Bouillante power plant in Guadeloupe, and our Puna plant in Hawaii," commented Isaac Angel, Chief Executive Officer. "Our revenues and gross margin from our electricity segment continue to benefit from our ongoing efforts to improve efficiencies, and we expect further improvements in 2018 and beyond. Our Platanares power plant in Honduras commences operation toward the end of the third quarter and contributed to the electricity segment results as well. We are very excited about the long-term potential in Honduras and with Platanares, our first facility in the region. We expect the Tungsten Mountain project in Nevada to come online by the end of 2017. Tungsten Mountain will increase our portfolio to 800 MW and will further strengthen our results and contribute to our innovative portfolio PPA with SCPPA."

"Product segment revenue for the full year 2017 is expected to remain strong," added Mr. Angel. "As we have previously indicated, quarterly fluctuations in our product segment do occur based on the status and timing of our sales orders, delivery of raw materials and the completion of manufacturing of such orders. Such fluctuations may cause lower revenues and profitability on a quarterly basis as it did in the quarter. Our efforts to secure new orders bore fruit and we reached a backlog of $182 million as of November 7, 2017, strengthening and supporting our product segment revenue in 2018."

Guidance

Mr. Angel added, "We remain confident in our full-year outlook, and are narrowing our guidance range, and slightly increasing the expectations for the total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, based on increasing visibility into our fourth quarter results.

We reiterate our guidance and we expect full-year 2017 total revenues between $686.0 million and $696.0 million with electricity segment revenues between $463.0 million and $468.0 million and product segment revenues between $223.0 million and $228.0 million. We expect 2017 Adjusted EBITDA between $343.0 million and $348.0 million for the full year. We expect annual Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest to be approximately $23.0 million."

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, total revenues were $157.2 million, down from $184.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016, a decrease of 14.9%. Electricity segment revenues increased 2.3% to $112.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, up from $109.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Product segment revenues decreased 40.0% to $44.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, from $74.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $10.9 million, or 6.9% of total revenues, compared to $19.1 million, or 10.3% of total revenues, for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The decrease was primarily attributable to $11.0 million expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2016, related to a settlement of a previously outstanding claim. The decrease was partially offset by general and administrative expenses attributable to the demand response and storage activity that we acquired on March 15, 2017.

The company reported net income attributable to the company's shareholders of $19.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to the company's shareholders of $12.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the same period last year. This increase in net income was primarily attributable to a decrease of $5.4 million in interest expense, net, related to the early repayment of two higher interest loans and a decrease in other non-operating expense of $4.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in operating income of $4.3 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders was $21.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, which excludes $1.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share of attributable to the make whole premium associated with the full prepayment of the OFC Senior Secured Notes and DEG loan.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $76.4 million, compared to $85.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016, a decrease of 10.5%. The reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and additional cash flow information is set forth below in this release.

Backlog

Ormat's Product segment backlog, as of November 8, 2017, was $182.0 million, which included revenues for the period between October 1, and November 8, 2017.

Dividend

On November 7, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share pursuant to the company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on December 5, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2017.

About Ormat Technologies

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (REG), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 73 U.S. patents, Ormat's power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 530 employees in the United States and 720 overseas. Ormat's flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for the vast range of resource characteristics. The company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 2,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat's current 776 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Guatemala, Guadeloupe, Honduras, Indonesia and Kenya. Ormat also intends to expand its operations and provide energy management and energy storage solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions, Inc. subsidiary, a Philadelphia-based company with nearly a decade of expertise and leadership in demand response, energy management and storage.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity $ 112,273 $ 109,795 $ 339,826 $ 321,664 Product 44,912 74,822 186,621 174,408 Total revenues 157,185 184,617 526,447 496,072 Cost of revenues: Electricity 65,774 66,481 197,249 192,410 Product 32,218 43,647 125,102 99,504 Total cost of revenues 97,992 110,128 322,351 291,914 Gross profit 59,193 74,489 204,096 204,158 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 716 1,086 2,368 2,030 Selling and marketing expenses 3,630 4,793 12,083 12,136 General and administrative expenses 10,877 19,093 33,027 36,625 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities - 1,294 - 2,714 Operating income 43,970 48,223 156,618 150,653 Other income (expense): Interest income 255 266 861 831 Interest expense, net (11,692 ) (17,137 ) (41,155 ) (51,561 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (1,001 ) (222 ) 2,040 (2,592 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 3,506 3,463 14,019 12,380 Other non-operating expense, net (1,592 ) (5,546 ) (1,678 ) (5,306 ) Income before income taxes and equity in losses of investees 33,446 29,047 130,705 104,405 Income tax provision (benefit) (11,003 ) (11,988 ) (28,258 ) (29,387 ) Equity in losses of investees, net 337 (2,653 ) (1,690 ) (4,734 ) Net income 22,780 14,406 100,757 70,284 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,599 ) (2,326 ) (11,228 ) (4,584 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 19,181 $ 12,080 $ 89,529 $ 65,700 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders - Basic and diluted: Basic: Net Income $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 1.79 $ 1.33 Diluted: Net Income $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 1.77 $ 1.31 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 50,367 49,599 49,942 49,410 Diluted 50,867 50,289 50,669 50,097

Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,212 $ 230,214 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 42,559 34,262 Receivables: Trade 98,384 80,807 Other 11,591 17,482 Inventories 18,685 12,000 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 42,087 52,198 Prepaid expenses and other 41,727 45,867 Total current assets 332,245 472,830 Investment in an unconsolidated company 25,367 - Deposits and other 17,371 18,553 Deferred charges 43,972 43,773 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,621,012 1,556,378 Construction-in-process 350,872 306,709 Deferred financing and lease costs, net 5,426 3,923 Intangible assets, net 86,806 52,753 Goodwill 20,667 6,650 Total assets $ 2,503,738 $ 2,461,569 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 103,335 $ 91,650 Short-term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) 33,900 - Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 6,015 31,630 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse: Senior secured notes 27,847 32,234 Other loans 21,495 21,495 Full recourse 864 12,242 Total current liabilities 193,456 189,251 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: Senior secured notes 322,299 350,388 Other loans 247,401 261,845 Full recourse: Senior unsecured bonds 203,715 203,577 Other loans 48,957 57,063 Accumulated losses of unconsolidated company in excess of investment - 11,081 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 46,803 54,662 Deferred lease income 52,273 54,561 Deferred income taxes 54,495 35,382 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,188 5,738 Liabilities for severance pay 20,364 18,600 Asset retirement obligation 24,740 23,348 Other long-term liabilities 19,121 21,294 Total liabilities 1,239,812 1,286,790 Redeemable non-controlling interest 6,481 4,772 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 51 50 Additional paid-in capital 896,005 869,463 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 289,561 216,644 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,634) (7,732) 1,179,983 1,078,425 Noncontrolling interest 77,462 91,582 Total equity 1,257,445 1,170,007 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,503,738 $ 2,461,569

Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Additional Cash Flows Information

For the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016

(Unaudited)

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction cost, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain from extinguishment of liability, and (viii) gain on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of a company's ability to service and/or incur debt. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following tables reconcile net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month and nine months periods ended September 30, 2017 and 2016.

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,375 $ 38,454 $ 166,533 $ 158,027 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) 10,515 15,977 37,186 47,269 Interest income (255) (266) (861) (831) Income tax provision 11,003 11,988 28,258 29,387 Adjustments to reconcile net income or loss to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding depreciation and amortization) (2,667) 2,259 15,234 (10,178) EBITDA $ 70,971 $ 68,412 $ 246,350 $ 223,674 Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives 1,663 (1,697) (800) 797 Stock-based compensation 1,861 1,724 7,204 3,383 Gains or losses on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment - (686) - (686) Gains or losses from extinguishment of debt 1,950 5,780 1,950 5,780 Termination fees - 11,000 - 11,000 Merger and acquisition transaction cost - (412) 1,700 235 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities - 1,294 - 2,714 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,445 $ 85,415 $ 256,404 $ 246,897 Net cash used in investing activities $ (67,465) $ (69,900) $ (261,570) $ (125,189) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (26,088) $ (71,045) $ (57,965) $ (128,692)