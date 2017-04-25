Oroplata Resources to Host Company Update Conference Call

Scheduled for 11am ET on Wednesday, April 26

HENDERSON, NEVADA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORRP), through its wholly owned subsidiary Lithortech Resources (www.lithortech.com), a lithium resource exploration and development company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26 at 11am EST.

The Company will introduce its new CEO Michael Mason and discuss its strategy and outlook for 2017. The conference call will be hosted by investor relations Hayden IR. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 682-6100 or (862) 255-5401. Participants should ask for the Oroplata Resources Conference Call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at: http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175891

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Time: 11:00AM EST

Dial-in Number: (866) 682-6100

International Dial-in Number: (862) 255-5401

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175891

Participants are recommended to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through May 10, 2017. To listen to the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international) and use replay ID 10355. The webcast replay will be available through July 26, 2017.

The Company's Western Nevada Basin (WBN) Project is located within Railroad Valley, in Nye County, approximately 112 miles (180 kilometers) northeast of Clayton Valley. The project can be accessed by paved highway directly from U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of Nevada's largest trapped basins and is noted to hold all the necessary commercial and engineering prerequisites for a massive lithium brine deposit.

Oroplata Resources, Inc.

Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORRP), through is wholly owned subsidiary Lithortech Resources (www.lithortech.com), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost, long life proved production base to supply the rapidly growing and currently flourishing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devises and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. Lithortech is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

For more information, check out: http://lithortech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2016. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.