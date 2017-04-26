Oroplata Resources to Host Corporate Update and Discussion

Scheduled for 11am EST on Wednesday, April 26

HENDERSON, NEVADA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORRP), (www.lithortech.com), a lithium resource exploration and development company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26 at 11am EST.

The Company will introduce its new CEO Michael Mason and discuss its strategy and outlook for 2017. Mr. Mason is a seasoned mining executive with extensive experience worldwide in project due diligence, mine development, strategic planning, metals marketing, risk management and project financing as well as international trade and off-take agreements. He has worked on some of the world's largest deposits including the Escondida Copper project in Chile, the Olympic Dam project in Australia, La Candelaria in Chile, and the San Cristobal Mine in Bolivia. Mike has also been associated with the commissioning, evaluation and management of large smelting operations across South America, India, Korea, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Mr. Mason has invited four industry experts (bios below) to be on the call that are expected to lead the questioning;

Mr. Chris Berry has spent over a decade as an independent analyst with a focus on how disruptive trends in energy, strategic metals, and technology create opportunities. Mr. Berry provides strategic insights to institutional clients and has a specific focus on Energy Metals including lithium, cobalt, graphite, vanadium, and rare earths.

Chris holds a Master of Business Administration in finance with an international focus from Fordham University, and a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from The Virginia Military Institute.

Chris has over twelve years of capital markets experience on both the buy side and sell side. He has additional experience as the co-founder of a start-up for investors which dealt with "computing with words" and also co-authors The Disruptive Discoveries Journal.

Mr. Berry speaks at conferences around the world and is frequently quoted in the press providing insights around raw material supply chain dynamics.

Mr. David Riedel is the Founder and President of Riedel Research Inc. He founded the company in 2003 to produce independent, high-quality, objective research after observing a dramatic decline in the quality of equity research, especially in emerging markets.

Previously Mr. Riedel formerly served as a research analyst for over fifteen years as the Head of Thai Research and a Regional Telecommunications Analyst at Citigroup Inc (previously Salomon Brothers). His large research team at Salomon Brothers (Citygroup) covered various industries in Southeast Asia. Mr. Riedel has covered business services stocks and small-cap growth companies. He also has served as an Equity Analyst at Dutton Associates, LLC.

Mr. Richard Radez provides strategic corporate and financial advice designed to accelerate business development and growth. He is a highly experienced professional with over 40 years in the financial services and corporate advisory industry. Mr. Radez with a keen eye on the natural resource sector having visited over 400 mining properties throughout North & South America and Africa and is an expert on project due diligence.

Mr. Richard W. Radez, is a graduate of Purdue University and Wharton Business School and has been called "one of the top natural resource stock gurus in the industry today" by the Prudent Bear Fund. Mr. Radez is the founder of the Chicago Natural Resource Conference.

Mr. Thom Calandra is a journalist, author, an active investor and speaker and the founder of Thom Calandra's StockWatch, The Calandra Report, thomcalandra.com and Ticker Trax via Stockhouse. Thom typically visits 40 natural resources properties each year across Africa, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Thom Calandra holds a master's degree in English from the University of Arizona and a bachelor's degree of arts in English literature from City University of New York at Brooklyn College.

Thom has been writing and broadcasting about investing topics for 35 years. Throughout his career he has served as the former editor-in-chief and founder of CBS MarketWatch, as a London-based columnist for Bloomberg News and was the first online financial editor of USAToday.com.

The Company's Western Nevada Basin (WBN) Project is located within Railroad Valley, in Nye County, approximately 112 miles (180 kilometers) northeast of Clayton Valley. The project is easily accessed by paved highway directly along U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of Nevada's largest trapped basins and is noted to hold all the necessary commercial and engineering prerequisites for a massive lithium brine deposit.

Oroplata Resources, Inc.

Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost, long life production base to supply the currently flourishing and rapidly growing mobile device lithium-ion battery industry, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. Oroplata is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

