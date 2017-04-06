Orsu Metals Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Cease trade Order

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") announces that it did not file its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and the related management's discussion and analysis and annual information form by the deadline of March 31, 2017. The Company de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on January 31, 2017 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on February 1, 2017. Under provincial securities policies companies listed on the TSX-V have 120 days (May 1, 2017) to file their annual financial statement and related management discussion and analysis however companies listed on the TSX only have 90 days to file (March 31, 2017). The Company did not realize that because the Company was listed on the TSX at December 31, 2016 that it had to follow the timing of the TSX-V deadlines.

The Company is working with it auditors on this accelerated time schedule to diligently complete the audit and be ready to file its annual information form and audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and the related management's discussion and analysis as soon as practicable and will issue a news release at such time.

