ORYZON Announces New Grant from Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) to develop a companion marker for its ORY-2001 epigenetic drug

BARCELONA, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) (MAD: ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that the Board of Directors of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) has approved a grant of $300,000 to Oryzon Genomics S.A. in support of the project "Clinical development of a companion marker for treatment with the dual LSD1/MAO-B inhibitor ORY-2001."

Oryzon is finishing an ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers of its proprietary oral LSD1- MAOB dual selective inhibitor ORY-2001. The company recently presented very positive top line data from this clinical trial in the ADPD meeting in Vienna in March and is confident to start in the near future several Phase IIs with ORY-2001 in neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.

Useful biomarkers are of utmost importance in Alzheimer's clinical trials to monitor the response to the drug and its correlation with clinical outcomes. The ADDF will supply funds to develop assays and perform a biomarker study as part of a clinical trial with ORY-2001.

Under the terms of the grant, the ADDF has received 82,029 ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of EUR 3.410 per share (par value EUR 0.05 each) representing 0.24% of the capital.

Howard Fillit, MD, Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF, says: "Our continued investment in Oryzon reflects the ADDF's belief in the promise of epigenetic therapies and Oryzon's approach. The companion biomarker program is important for advancing ORY-2001 into later-stage clinical trials, and we are pleased to support its development."

ORY-2001 is a highly selective dual LSD1-MAOB inhibitor that is pioneering the histone demethylases field in neurodegenerative disorders. The molecule restores cognitive function and memory loss in nontransgenic AD mouse models and changes gene expression on the hippocampus, increasing memory-related genes and decreasing neuroinflammation genes. The drug crosses the BBB efficiently and has a good safety profile and high therapeutic index in preclinical trials. The company has also recently presented data that supports the potential application of this experimental drug in other CNS neuroinflammatory disorders such as multiple sclerosis, with ORY-2001 providing efficient protection against demyelination in the spinal cord of EAE animals. LSD1 is an epigenetic modulator which regulates histone methylation. Epigenetic approaches to modify the progression of various neurodegenerative diseases focus on producing changes in patterns of gene expression in neurons and also in glia cells and are of interest for the pharmaceutical industry.

Oryzon has a highly competitive and productive epigenetic platform centered in LSD1. Its first program was licensed to Roche (ORY-1001/RG6016) and has recently finished Phase I/IIA in acute leukemia. It is currently being explored in an ongoing Phase I clinical trial in small-cell lung cancer, validating the platform scientifically and clinically. This platform has so far produced two additional drugs: ORY-2001, and ORY-3001, a third epigenetic compound, also against LSD1, in preclinical development for a yet undisclosed non-oncological orphan indication.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. The company has one of the strongest portfolios in the field and a clinical asset already partnered with Roche. Oryzon's LSD1 program is currently covered by + 20 patent families and has rendered two compounds in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. The company has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon's strategy is to develop first in class compounds against novel epigenetic targets through Phase II clinical trials, at which point it is decided on a case-by-case basis to either keep the development in-house or to partner or outlicense the compound for late stage development and commercialization. The company has offices in Barcelona and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

