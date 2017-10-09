ORYZON to present new data on its anti-neurodegenerative drug ORY-2001 at the International Conference on Multiple Sclerosis ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS

The Poster has been shortlisted for the MSParis2017 Best Poster Award

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) ( MAD : ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Tamara Maes, will present new data on preclinical efficacy of ORY-2001 at MSParis2017, the joint meeting of ECTRIMS and ACTRIMS, the European and Americas Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, to be held in Paris, France on 25-28 October.

The presentation of Oryzon, as a poster, will take place on October 26 in session 1, from 15:30 to 17:00, and is entitled "Characterization of the efficacy of ORY-2001, a novel epigenetic drug for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, during the effector phase of the EAE model". This communication has been shortlisted by the Scientific Committee of the Congress to opt for one of the 5 Poster Awards of the Congress, which will be announced during the Closing session on October 28 at 10:30h.

In its more than 25-year history, the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) has served as Europe's and the world's largest professional organization dedicated to the research and treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). ECTRIMS is an independent and representative European organization dedicated to MS and its mission is to facilitate communication, create synergies and promote and enhance research and learning among professionals for the ultimate benefit of people affected by MS.

ORY-2001 is a highly selective dual inhibitor of LSD1-MAOB. The molecule acts on several levels, reduces cognitive impairment, memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In experiments in murine models of Alzheimer's disease, long-term treatments with the drug demonstrated a cognitive rescue. In addition, ORY-2001 exhibits strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of MS. LSD1 is an epigenetic modulator, which regulates histone methylation and modulates gene expression patterns. In a recently finished Phase I clinical trial in healthy volunteers, ORY-2001 demonstrated a good safety profile and cerebral penetration. The company expects to start a Phase IIA trial soon. Epigenetic approaches to modify the progression of various neurodegenerative diseases, which focus on the production of changes in gene expression patterns in brain cells, have generated interest in the pharmaceutical industry.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that is caused by recurrent inflammatory attacks on the central nervous system (CNS) due to a malfunction of the immune system, leading to neurological disability. This attack, carried out by cells of the immune system, causes loss of myelin from the oligodendrocytes. These cells coat the axons of neighboring neurons with their myelin sheets allowing rapid transmission of nerve impulses. Inflammation is the major contributor to neuromuscular degeneration associated with MS. However, the exact underlying cause of the inflammatory autoimmune process is poorly understood. MS seems to involve a complex combination of genetic susceptibility and non-genetic triggers. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that the global prevalence is 30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the estimated incidence is approximately 2.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Globally, MS has an average age of onset of 30 years and occurs approximately twice as often in women than in men. MS affects approximately 2.5 million people worldwide each year and is the most debilitating neurological disease in young adults. There are several forms of MS, relapse-remitting and progressive multiple sclerosis. Progressive forms are still a great unmet medical need. It is expected that the global market for MS in the US and EU5 will grow to $20 billion by 2024.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) ( MAD : ORY) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. The company has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon's LSD1 program is currently covered by + 20 patent families and has rendered two compounds in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. The company has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon's strategy is to develop first in class compounds against novel epigenetic targets through Phase II clinical trials, at which point it is decided on a case-by-case basis to either keep the development in-house or to partner or outlicense the compound for late-stage development and commercialization. The company has offices in Spain and USA. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

