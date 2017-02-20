ORYZON to present ORY-2001 new preclinical data of therapeutic activity at ACTRIMS-2017 in Orlando, Fl. USA

The company will present a poster on February 24th 2017

BARCELONA, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) ( MAD : ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it will present new preclinical data of therapeutic activity in Multiple Sclerosis of ORY-2001, a novel epigenetic drug for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases at the 2nd Annual Conference of the "Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis" (ACTRIMS) to be held in Orlando, Fl. USA on February 23-25.

Dr. Tamara Maes, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Company, will present positive preclinical data that will expand those already presented at the ECTRIMS European Conference last September in London. The presentation will take place on Friday, February 24 at the symposium and present its poster from 12.30 to 14.00 local time with the poster entitled "ORY-2001 Reduces Lymphocyte Egress and Demyelination in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis and Highlights the Epigenetic Axis in Multiple Sclerosis". Due to the communication policy established by the organization of this congress, Oryzon will give further details of the results obtained on the first business day after the presentation in the conference.

ORY-2001 is a highly selective dual LSD1-MAOB inhibitor. The molecule, which focuses on cognitive decline and memory loss, has a good safety profile and therapeutic index in preclinical trials. In nontransgenic AD mouse models, long-term treatments with the drug demonstrated a marked cognitive improvement. The company has also recently presented data that supports the potential application of this experimental drug in other CNS neuroinflammatory disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis. LSD1 is an epigenetic modulator, which regulates histone methylation. Epigenetic approaches to modify the progression of various neurodegenerative diseases focus on producing changes in patterns of gene expression in neurons and also in glia cells and are of interest for the pharmaceutical industry.

The Phase I trial with ORY-2001, initiated in early 2016 to determine its safety, tolerability and kinetics in healthy volunteers, will be completed in a few weeks. Shall the preliminary results be confirmed, Oryzon's clinical development plan contemplates the initiation of several Phase II studies later this year to assess its safety and efficacy in diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative or neuroinflammatory diseases.

Oryzon has a highly competitive and productive Epigenetic Platform centered in LSD1 with a first forerunner program licensed to Roche (ORY-1001/RG6016) that has recently finished Phase I/IIA in acute leukemia and that is currently being explored in an ongoing Phase I clinical trial in SCLC that validates scientifically and clinically the Platform. This Platform has so far produced two additional programs, one already in clinical development (ORY-2001) with multiple indication opportunities that is pioneering the Histone demethylases field in neurodegenerative disorders, the other is ORY-3001, a third epigenetic compound, also against LSD1, in preclinical development for a yet undisclosed non-oncological orphan indication.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. The company has one of the strongest portfolios in the field and a clinical asset already partnered with Roche. Oryzon's LSD1 program is currently covered by + 20 patent families and has rendered two compounds in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. The company has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon's strategy is to develop first in class compounds against novel epigenetic targets through Phase II clinical trials, at which point it is decided on a case-by-case basis to either keep the development in-house or to partner or outlicense the compound for late stage development and commercialization. The company has offices in Barcelona and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

