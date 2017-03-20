Oryzon to Present at the Sachs Associates 2nd Annual Neuroscience BioPartnering & Investment Forum

BARCELONA, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the SACHS Associates 2nd Annual Neuroscience BioPartnering & Investment Forum, being held March 27, 2017 at the New York Academy of Sciences in New York City.

Presentation Date: Monday, March 27th, 2017

Time: 14:40 pm EST

Presentation Track: C

Dr. Buesa will provide an update on ORY-2001, a novel epigenetic drug for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and on the company's general strategy for 2017.

In addition, any investor attending the conference that wish to meet with Oryzon's management can also contact our IR firm the Trout Group (mkelman@troutgroup.com) and our IR Director Anna Baran-Djokovic at abaran@oryzon.com.

The Sachs Associates 2nd Annual Neuroscience BioPartnering & InvestmentForum will focus on key areas of neurodegenerative diseases and pain management with a mix of specialist panels and company presentations. The event is targeted at buy and sell side analysts from investment banks and funds as well as partnering executives from pharma. Over 200 delegates and more than 20 presentations by listed and private biotechnology companies seeking licensing & investment opportunities are expected.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. The company has one of the strongest portfolios in the field and a clinical asset already partnered with Roche. Oryzon's LSD1 program is currently covered by + 20 patent families and has rendered two compounds in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. The company has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon's strategy is to develop first in class compounds against novel epigenetic targets through Phase II clinical trials, at which point it is decided on a case-by-case basis to either keep the development in-house or to partner or outlicense the compound for late stage development and commercialization. The company has offices in Barcelona and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon Genomics, S.A., including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. Although Oryzon Genomics, S.A. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon Genomics, S.A. shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon Genomics, S.A., that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon Genomics, S.A. to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The auditors of Oryzon Genomics, S.A, have not reviewed them. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon Genomics, S.A. or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon Genomics, S.A. on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon Genomics, S.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.