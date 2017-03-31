Oryzon Raises EUR 18 Million through a Private Placement with US and European Investors

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) -

Oryzon Genomics, S.A. ( MAD : ORY) ("Oryzon" or the "Company"), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, today announced the successful completion of a capital increase of 5,693,565 new common shares, with gross proceeds of approximately EUR18.2 million. This represents the maximum capital increase the company could undertake under the current approved resolutions of its General Assembly. The shares were sold at a price of EUR3.20 per share.

The offering included institutional investors specialized in healthcare and life sciences from the US, Spain and rest of Europe. The majority of the funds were raised from international investors, reinforcing and diversifying the Company's shareholder base. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase to finance its research and development of clinical pipeline candidates and for working capital and general corporate purposes

"This funding underscores the trust of leading healthcare investors in Oryzon's pipeline and particularly in our program for neurodegenerative diseases that will be ready to start Phase 2 later this year. The positive evolution of our clinical trials and this additional funding strengthens the company to further advance the achievement of significant milestones in the development of our drugs", commented Carlos Buesa, Oryzon's CEO.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Bryan, Garnier & Co. acted as joint bookrunners for the International tranche. Solventis AV, S.A., Bankinter, S.A. through Bankinter Securities Sociedad de Valores, S.A. were the coordinators of the Spanish part of the transaction and GVC Gaesco Beka S.V., S.A. acted as placement agent.

Subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions contained in the securities purchase agreements, closing of the transaction including the new shares being admitted to trading on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges, through the Stock Market Interconnection System (Continuous Market) is expected on April 4, 2017.

Oryzon and its directors and executive officers have entered into lock-up agreements ending 90 calendar days after the date hereof, subject to certain customary exceptions.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. The company has one of the strongest portfolios in the field and a clinical asset already partnered with Roche. Oryzon's LSD1 program is currently covered by + 20 patent families and has rendered two compounds in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. The company has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon's strategy is to develop first in class compounds against novel epigenetic targets through Phase II clinical trials, at which point it is decided on a case-by-case basis to either keep the development in-house or to partner or outlicense the compound for late stage development and commercialization. The company has offices in Barcelona and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

Forward looking statements

