ORYZON Reports Financial Results and Corporate Update for the 3rd Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) ( MAD : ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2017 and provided an update on the Company's recent developments.

The company is progressing satisfactorily the dialogue with Roche to implement the termination of the license agreement between both companies relating to ORY-1001 signed in 2014. The company expects to regain full control of this asset in mid-January. The company has started an intense dialogue with KOLs and regulatory experts in US and Europe to define the best clinical positioning for ORY-1001 in the onco-hematological cancers and solid tumors.

The Phase I clinical trial of ORY-2001, a dual inhibitor of LSD1 and MAOB, in healthy volunteers to assess its potential in Alzheimer's disease and Multiple Sclerosis was completed with satisfactory results. Final data was presented at the AAIC meeting in London. The drug was safe and well tolerated. Tolerance observed in the elderly was similar to that of young volunteers. Pharmacokinetic behavior was linear with different doses and the half-life of the drug allows single daily oral dosing. Brain exposure was determined by measuring drug levels in cerebrospinal fluid in 18 volunteers using two different doses. Brain penetrance was high and established at 0.7-0.9 fold the unbound plasma levels. The pharmacodynamics of peripheral target engagement of ORY-2001 to LSD1, analyzed using a patented proprietary assay developed by the company, showed a time and dose dependent profile that can be correlated to the pharmacokinetics data. In summary, this Phase I study provided detailed information allowing modeling of the dose response in human vs preclinical species and the establishment of a safe administration scheme for long term Phase II efficacy studies of ORY-2001 in patients with neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. Additionally, the company presented new data on preclinical efficacy of ORY-2001 at MSParis2017, the joint meeting of ECTRIMS and ACTRIMS, the European and Americas Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, held in Paris, France, with a poster entitled "Characterization of the efficacy of ORY-2001, a novel epigenetic drug for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, during the effector phase of the EAE model". Among other data, the company reported that in the acute phase of the autoimmune attack in this animal model, side to side experiments showed a deeper and/or faster protection on the animals treated with ORY-2001 than the ones treated with other approved agents. This communication was shortlisted by the Scientific Committee of the Congress to opt for one of the 5 Poster Awards of the Congress.

The Company submitted a Clinical Trial Application (CTA), the European IND equivalent, to the Spanish Drug Agency (AEMPS) to start a Phase IIA trial with ORY-2001 in relapse-remitting and secondary progressive MS patients last July. The company has recently received approval of this CTA. The study, named SATEEN (SAfety, Tolerability and Efficacy in an EPIGENETIC approach to treat Multiple Sclerosis), will be conducted in different Spanish hospitals, and is designed as a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 3-arm, 36 weeks parallel-group study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ORY-2001 in patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) and Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS).

The company has continued its experimental work with ORY-2001 in preclinical models of Alzheimer's disease and other CNS indications and has done substantial advances in the characterization of the mechanism of action of ORY-2001 in different CNS diseases. This broadens the therapeutic indication's potential for the Clinical Development Plan of this drug. The company will present these and other data in specialized conferences like the SfN's 47th annual meeting (Neuroscience 2017), the world largest conference in Neuroscience to be held in Washington DC, and others to be announced soon.

ORY-3001, the company's third LSD1 inhibitor, currently in preclinical development for the treatment of a non-oncological, yet undisclosed, orphan disease, continues successfully finalized the regulatory toxicology package.

Financial Update: Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Collaboration revenue was $0.0 and $0.2 million for the first 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2017 and $0.2 and $0.8 million for the first 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2016. The 3rd quarter 2017 revenues are the last accrual of the Roche license 2015 milestone.

Research and development (R&D) expenses established themselves at $1.5 and $5.1 million for the first 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the $1.5 and $4.0 million for the first 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2016. The $1.1 million increase was driven primarily by accelerated R&D efforts in the ORY-2001 program.

General and administrative expenses were $1.0 and 3.3 million for the first 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2017 and $1.4 and $4.2 million for the first 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2016. This decrease is primarily due to the fact that during the third quarter of 2016 the company incurred in specific non-recurring expenses related with the activities to list the company in the Spanish stock market.

Net loss for the first 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2017 was $1.4 and $4.6 million (-$0.04 per share) compared to a net loss of $1.5 and $4.4 million for the 3 and 9 months ended September, 2016 (-$0.05 per share).

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $40.0 million as of September 30, 2017, compared to $32.1 million as of September 30, 2016.

ORYZON GENOMICS SA BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands US $) September 30th, 2017 September 30th, 2016 Cash and cash equivalents 39,841 25,900 Marquetable securities 200 6,248 Total Assets 69,741 56,564 Deferred revenue 0 0 Total Stockholders' equity 42,049 26,774



ORYZON GENOMICS SA STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (US $, amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Collaboration Revenue 0 252 20 785 Operating expenses: Research and Development 1,532 1,493 5,130 4,006 General and administrative 1,030 1,367 3,263 4,204 Total operating expenses 2,561 2,860 8,393 8,210 Loss from Operations -2,561 -2,608 -8,373 -7,425 Other income, net 1,353 1,368 4,618 3,608 Net Loss -1,208 -1,239 -3,755 -3,818 Net Financial & Tax -169 -276 -844 -820 Net Result -1,376 -1,516 -4,599 -4,637 Loss per share allocable to common stockholders: Basic -0.04 -0.05 -0.11 -0.17 Diluted -0.04 -0.05 -0.11 -0.17 Weighted average Shares outstanding Basic 33,491 27,589 31,176 27,517 Diluted 33,491 27,589 31,176 27,517

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. The company has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon's LSD1 program has resulted in + 20 patent families and has rendered two compounds in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. The company has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon's strategy is to develop first in class compounds against novel epigenetic targets through Phase II clinical trials, at which point it is decided on a case by-case basis to either keep the development in-house or to partner or outlicense the compound for late stage development and commercialization. The company has offices in Spain and USA. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

