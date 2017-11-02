ORYZON to participate in three scientific meetings on CNS

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) -

10TH CLINICAL TRIALS ON ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (CTAD-2017)

SfN's 47TH ANNUAL MEETING (NEUROSCIENCE 2017)

CNS-SUMMIT 2017

Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) ( MAD : ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it will participate this month of November in three specialized conferences in the CNS domain: the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD-2017), the SfN's 47th annual meeting (Neuroscience 2017) and the CNS-Summit 2017.

The 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD-2017) takes place in Boston on November 1-4. It is the specialized conference in clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease and congregates the Medical Directors of the Pharmaceutical Industry as well as KOLs and scientific specialists of this indication. Dr. Roger Bullock, Oryzon's Chief Medical Officer, will give an oral presentation entitled "ORY-2001 Rationale in Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease" on Saturday Nov 4 at 08.30 am at the Grand ballroom of the Boston Park Hotel. The company received this week the approval from the Spanish Drug Agency (AEMPS) to start a Phase IIA clinical trial of its epigenetic drug ORY-2001 in Multiple Sclerosis. The Company is finalizing the design of a second Phase IIA clinical trial with ORY-2001, this time in Alzheimer's disease. The CEO of the company will also attend the conference.

The Company will also participate at the SfN's 47th annual meeting (Neuroscience 2017), the world largest conference in Neuroscience. This year the conference is held in Washington DC on November 11-15. Oryzon's scientists, accompanied by Dr. Bullock, will present a poster reporting new preclinical data on ORY-2001 on November 13. Due to the embargo policy of the Conference, the company will issue a specific press release on November 13 to inform investors and general public about the new data obtained with ORY-2001 and their relevance within the clinical development plan for this drug in Alzheimer's disease.

Finally, Dr. Roger Bullock will also attend the CNS-Summit in Boca Raton, Florida on November 16-19, where he will participate as panelist in one of the sessions.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) ( MAD : ORY) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. The company has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon's LSD1 program has resulted in + 20 patent families and has rendered two compounds in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. The company has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon's strategy is to develop first in class compounds against novel epigenetic targets through Phase II clinical trials, at which point it is decided on a case by-case basis to either keep the development in-house or to partner or outlicense the compound for late stage development and commercialization. The company has offices in Spain and USA. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon Genomics, S.A., including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. Although Oryzon Genomics, S.A. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon Genomics, S.A. shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon Genomics, S.A., that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon Genomics, S.A. to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The auditors of Oryzon Genomics, S.A, have not reviewed them. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon Genomics, S.A. or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon Genomics, S.A. on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon Genomics, S.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.