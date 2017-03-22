Osage University Partners Announces A New Hire and Promotion

BALA CYNWYD, PA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Osage University Partners, a venture capital fund that invests in university startups, announced today the promotion of Manny Stockman, PhD, to Senior Associate on the tech investment team, and the addition of Anurag Agarwal, PhD, Associate on the life science investment team.

Dr. Stockman joined Osage University Partners as an Associate in 2015 with an investment focus on hardware, IoT, and computing. Prior to joining the firm, Manny worked at Lockheed Martin, where he led a team of engineers executing on the transition of early stage technologies into the defense industry. He holds a PhD from Princeton University in Applied Physics and Aerospace Engineering.

Dr. Agarwal previously was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group where he worked with healthcare and private equity companies to advise them on corporate growth strategy, business development, portfolio management, and M&A projects. Anurag holds a PhD from Washington University School of Medicine in Molecular Cell Biology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anurag to our team. His background in both academic research and management consulting is an ideal match to the experience mix we are looking for in our new investment professionals," said Bill Harrington, Managing Partner at Osage University Partners. "Likewise, Manny's promotion reflects our firm's commitment to recognizing excellence. Manny has proven to be very skilled at working with entrepreneurs, professors, and venture capital firms, all of which are critical within our university investment model."

About Osage University Partners

Osage University Partners is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups that are commercializing pioneering university technologies. Osage partners with top research universities to invest in their most innovative startups, and Osage shares its investment profit with its partner institutions. The firm invests in software, hardware, and life science companies at all stages of company development. Osage has partnered with 90 universities, including 36 of the top 50 U.S. institutions by research expenditures, and has invested in over 60 of their spinouts. Osage University Partners is part of a family of investment funds within Osage Partners, which is based in Philadelphia, PA and manages in excess of $500 million.