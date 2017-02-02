Osage University Partners Announces Promotion

BALA CYNWYD, PA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Osage University Partners, a venture capital fund that invests in university startups, announces the promotion of John Lee to Principal. John focuses on technology investments including enterprise software, cybersecurity, and hardware. He has been involved in over 12 technology investments while at Osage University Partners.

John joined Osage University Partners in 2012. He most recently served as a Senior Associate at Osage, a promotion he earned in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, John worked at Lux Capital and in the investment arm of Mahindra & Mahindra, one of Asia's largest conglomerates.

"John has become a leader within Osage University Partner's technology investment team," said Marc Singer, Managing Partner at Osage University Partners. "He has strong expertise in a wide range of technology sectors in which we invest. He is strong at identifying novel technologies from our partner universities and matching these technologies with real-world market needs. John has proven to be very skilled at working with entrepreneurs, professors, and venture capital firms, all of which are critical within our university investment model."

About Osage University Partners

Osage University Partners is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups that are commercializing pioneering university technologies. Osage partners with top research universities to invest in their most innovative startups, and Osage shares its investment profit with its partner institutions. The firm invests in software, hardware, and life science companies at all stages of company development. Osage has partnered with over 80 universities, including 36 of the top 50 U.S. institutions by research expenditures, and has invested in over 60 of their spinouts. Osage University Partners is part of a family of investment funds within Osage Partners, which is based in Philadelphia, PA and manages in excess of $500 million. For more information, visit www.osageuniversitypartners.com