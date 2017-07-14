Creators of Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings Transform Fifth Avenue Storefront into THE LAIKA EXPERIENCE Pop Up Exhibit; LAIKA President & CEO TRAVIS KNIGHT Set for Autograph Signing on Friday, July 21 at 3pm; PRESS PREVIEW: THURSDAY, JULY 20TH FROM 9-11AM RSVP Required: Maggie@mbcprinc.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday-Sunday, July 15-16 from 11 AM - 6:00 PM:

• Watch for LAIKA walkaround costumed characters at the LAIKA GIF Photo Booth inside the gates of Balboa Park during the PRIDE Festival. Pose for a photo with ParaNorman's "Mitch," the first gay character ever featured in an animated film. Customized LAIKA headbands will be distributed.

Friday, July 21 from 2-2:30pm

Facebook Live/Media Partner WIRED Magazine: LAIKA President & CEO Travis Knight (director of Kubo and the Two Strings) will be joined by New York Times bestselling author Tony DiTerlizzi (The Spiderwick Chronicles; Star Wars: Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight) for a Facebook Live tour of The LAIKA Experience. Travis will share LAIKA's unique creative process with Tony as they take FB guests on a virtual tour of the pop up exhibit. Fans will be able to ask questions via facebook.com/WIRED.

Friday, July 21 at 3pm

Come for a chance to meet Travis Knight, President & CEO of LAIKA and director of Oscar®-nominated KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS, at an autograph signing session. Autographs of merchandise (available at the Pop Up Shop in the Exhibit) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This is Mr. Knight's only public appearance during the Exhibit.

WHAT TO SEE at The LAIKA Experience:

Sets, puppets, monsters, props from all four LAIKA films.

LAIKA merchandise available for purchase.

Daily drawing for pair of Nike's customized shoes created for LAIKA films.

Photo ops with LAIKA costumed characters.

WHEN: Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 23, 2017

Hours of operation:

Friday, July 14: 2:00 PM-10:00PM

Saturday, July 15: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday, July 16: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Monday-Tuesday, July 17-18: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Wednesday, July 19: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, July 20: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Friday, July 21: 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Saturday, July 22: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Sunday, July 23: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

WHERE: San Diego's Gaslamp District

520 Fifth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

LAIKA

Fueled by the vision of its owner, Nike co-founder and former Chairman Philip H. Knight, and its President & CEO Travis Knight, feature film animation studio LAIKA was founded in 2005. Located just outside Portland, Oregon, LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® for its innovation in 3D printing in 2016. Its four films, Kubo and the Two Strings (2016); The Boxtrolls (2014); ParaNorman (2012), and Coraline (2009) were all nominated for Oscars® and PGA Awards as Outstanding Animated Film. Kubo, which marked the directorial debut of Travis Knight, also received an Oscar® nomination for Outstanding Visual Effects. Kubo won this year's BAFTA Award as well as three Annie Awards, the National Board of Review and 19 regional and critics' group awards. The Boxtrolls also earned Critics' Choice and Golden Globe Award nominations and 13 Annie Award nominations, more than any other film that year. ParaNorman garnered BAFTA, Critics' Choice, and GLAAD Media Award nominations and won two Annie Awards and was cited as the year's best animated film by 14 critics' groups. Coraline earned Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice nominations, and was named one of the year's 10 Best Films by the American Film Institute (AFI).

