MyPillow, Total Gym and Proactiv among those being honored by DRMetrix at Inaugural AdSphere™ Awards

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Last month, movie-industry elites gathered in Hollywood to honor achievements with names such as "La La Land," "Moonlight" and "Arrival." In just over a month, a little bit farther south in San Diego, another entertainment industry event, created by television research company DRMetrix, will honor achievements of infomercial hits like "MyPillow," "Total Gym" and "Proactiv."

The inaugural AdSphere™ Awards will be just as meaningful as the Academy Awards™ to direct response television (DRTV) advertisers, who use web addresses and/or 800 numbers in their ads to provide a way for consumers to respond.

As the leading television research company for the DRTV industry, DRMetrix created the AdSphere Awards to honor the top network cable advertisers and brands in the $350 billion direct response marketing industry. The awards presentation will take place at Response EXPO 2017, the direct response industry's annual trade show, on April 25 in San Diego, California. The AdSphere Awards are the first awards program to be inclusive of the entire DRTV industry with advertisers such as Nutrisystem, Liberty Mutual, Dollar Shave Club and many others being honored.

"AdSphere is the only ad monitoring platform that identifies and tracks all DRTV commercials that appear on TV, segmenting them across four industry classifications: brand/DR, lead generation, short-form product and long-form infomercials," said Joseph Gray, AdSphere Awards creator and CEO of DRMetrix. "The AdSphere awards data demonstrates that the DRTV industry is much larger than traditionally thought and continues to experience rapid growth. Whether a 1-800 phone number, web address, SMS or a mobile app response is included, AdSphere identifies and tracks all DRTV commercials."

For the 2017 AdSphere Awards, a universe of 92 national cable networks were monitored during 2016, identifying more than 3,500 DRTV brands. In addition to detecting over 89,000 infomercial (28.5 minute) airings, AdSphere detected an astonishing 7.92 million spots of varying creative lengths up to five minutes in duration at an estimated valuation of $6.4 billion dollars. The awards recognize top brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the DRTV industry. AdSphere segmented DRTV campaigns across 20 major categories and 145 sub-categories. The complete list of "Best of Category" AdSphere Award winners for 2017 is online at www.drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html.

In addition to the "Best of Category" awards, the following top seven advertisers of 2016 will receive a coveted AdSphere Award:

2017 AdSphere™ Award Winners - Top Seven Categories 1. 2016 - Advertiser & Brand of the Year Classification - All Short-Form Liberty Mutual 2. 2016 - Advertiser & Brand of the Year Classification - Lead Generation Nutrisystem 3. 2016 - Advertiser of the Year Classification - Short-Form Products IdeaVillage 4. 2016 - Advertiser & Brand of the Year Classification - Long-Form Beachbody - Cize 5. 2016 - Advertiser & Brand of the Year Classification - Short-Form Retail Products Pillow with a Heart - MyPillow 6. 2016 - Brand of the Year Classification - Long-Form Retail Products Total Gym 7. 2016 - Brand of the Year Classification - Short-Form Products Proactiv

"The DRTV industry has expanded far beyond the original infomercial format and AdSphere has quickly become the industry's gold standard based on its unprecedented ability to capture every type of TV commercial that provides a way for consumers to respond," said John Yarrington, director of Response EXPO. "Our group's mission is to define and bring together the entire direct response industry, and the AdSphere Awards are a great way to help achieve that by recognizing the tremendous accomplishments in our space."

About DRMetrix

DRMetrix, the industry's leading television research company, monitors over 100 national cable TV networks 24/7/365, tracking all short-form, 5-min, and long-form commercials including web address, mobile app response, SMS, or toll free number. The AdSphere™ Awards recognize top DR advertisers and brands across Brand/DR, Lead Generation, Short-Form Product, and Long-Form industry classifications. DRMetrix makes its AdSphere Weekly Top 40 Spend Index™ Rankings available to retailers and marketers on a complimentary basis. For more information, please visit www.drmetrix.com.