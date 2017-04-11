OSI Receives 'Outstanding' Customer Satisfaction Scores in Annual Survey

MONTVALE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Customer satisfaction with Oncology Services International (OSI) reached another new high in 2017. OSI, the world's leading independent service organization for radiation oncology devices, was again rated outstanding in every category. OSI conducts its customer satisfaction survey annually, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing the highest possible quality service to radiation therapy providers and their patients.

Satisfaction scores across an entire spectrum of service categories averaged more than 91% good and/or excellent (Uptime Percentage, Response Time, Technical Knowledge, Communications, Teamwork, Value). Even more importantly, OSI scored an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 74, the fourth consecutive year of scoring above 70. This places OSI alongside elite service organizations such as USAA (80) and Nordstrom (75) 1 and ahead of Varian (55) 2.

In addition to outstanding customer scores for the service division, OSI's equipment business also scored an extraordinary NPS of 90, reflecting the continued importance and acceptance of OSI's Precision Certified refurbished linear accelerators.

"OSI continually strives to improve customer service and the results of this survey confirm our dedication to serving our customers, and ultimately, their patients," said Richard J. Hall, President and CEO. "Our continued investment in training and technology, such as the addition of remote access with OSI OnSite, has allowed us to expand our customer base to include Truebeam owners across the country."

Hall concluded, "As our tagline states, 'We Keep You Caring.' Our focus on customer satisfaction demonstrates the fundamental importance of patient care in our company's culture."

About Oncology Services International

Oncology Services International (OSI) is the leading independent provider of service for radiation therapy equipment, including linear accelerators and CT simulators. Founded in 1985, OSI became a member of the Jordan Health Products family of companies in 2016. OSI's field engineers provide local responsive service and maintenance across the United States and Mexico. OSI's cost-effective solutions, accompanied by its industry-leading high-touch service, have positioned OSI as the leading alternative to the traditional reliance upon the manufacturer for extended service. Additionally, the company is the leading supplier of refurbished linear accelerators and parts. Its factory-tested Precision Certified radiation oncology medical devices have been sold and installed in more than 30 countries, and are supported by global distribution of linear accelerator parts. Learn more at www.thinkosi.com.

1www.insightsfromanalytics.com

2https://npsbenchmarks.com/companies/varian_medical_systems_/