Osisko Accelerator Model News: New Discovery by BGM

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) is pleased to report that Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. ("BGM"), one of Osisko Gold Royalties' accelerator model investments, has announced a new discovery from their ongoing 130,000 metre Phase II Island Mountain and Valley Zone exploration drilling program at the Company's Cariboo Gold Project (see BGM press release dated April 17, 2017).

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 116,372,506 common shares of BGM (35.2%) with a fair value of approximately $136.2 million as at April 17, 2017, exceeding its acquired cash price by approximately $87.0 million. Osisko Gold Royalties also owns a 2.25% NSR royalty over the BGM land package and holds a right of first refusal relating to any gold stream offer received by BGM with respect to the Cariboo gold project.

Sean Roosen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, commenting on BGM's discovery news noted: "We would like to congratulate the BGM team on the new discovery at Cariboo and their excellent drill results. The success at BGM is an example of the strength of our unique accelerator model and the leverage it provides to Osisko Gold Royalties shareholders. Osisko Gold Royalties has developed one of the best growth portfolios of the royalty sector through its accelerator model. We look forward to continuing success at BGM and helping all of our partners further de-risk their projects while creating value for our shareholders."

BGM (TSX VENTURE:BGM)

BGM is focused on exploring and developing an extensive land package in the historical Cariboo Mining District of Central British Columbia. BGM is currently executing a 130,000 meter exploration drilling program and reports that the company has received all permits to initiate production from its Bonanza Ledge underground project at an initial rate of 150,000 tonnes per year.

Additional information on BGM can be obtained on their corporate website www.barkervillegold.com and on SEDAR.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty and stream company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. It holds over 50 royalties and streams, including a 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine (Canada), a 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Éléonore Mine (Canada) and a silver stream on the Gibraltar Mine (Canada). It maintains a strong financial position and has distributed $30.8 million in dividends to its shareholders during the past nine consecutive quarters. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 14.8% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 13.3% in Falco Resources Ltd., and 35.2% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Archer is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained herein. Mr. Paul Archer is an employee of Osisko Gold Royalties and is non-independent.

