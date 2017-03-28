Osisko Appoints Amy Satov to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Amy Satov to the board of directors of the Corporation.

Ms. Satov, B.A., LL.B., M.B.A. is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Litron Distributors Ltd., a national lighting distributor. Founded in Montreal, Litron expanded across Canada in 2014, adding locations in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton and subsequently in Quebec City and Vancouver. Litron has experienced exponential growth since inception.

For the 12 years prior to Litron, Ms. Satov was the Executive Vice President of Legal, Compliance and Distribution and Corporate Secretary of Dundee Wealth, a wealth management company with $80 billion dollars of assets under management that was acquired by The Bank of Nova Scotia in 2011. In her role as EVP, she was in charge of all legal and compliance matters, was actively involved in Dundee Wealth's expansion into Europe and the U.S. and sat on various subsidiary boards. Ms. Satov advised on all M&A activities as well as securities, regulatory and all other corporate commercial matters. In 2010 Ms. Satov was recognized by Strathmore's "Who's Who" for excellence and achievement in her profession. Ms. Satov is also a member of the McGill University Chancellor's Advisory Group.

John Burzynski, President and CEO of Osisko noted: "We are delighted to welcome Amy to the board of Osisko Mining. Amy's business experience is a great match for the entrepreneurial culture that we have built at Osisko, and we look forward to benefiting from Amy's securities, commercial and governance experience, a true diversity of skills that will be a valuable addition to the company."

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry and Lebel-sur-Quévillon areas, a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:OR) (NYSE:OR) is a significant shareholder of the Corporation with approximately 14% ownership.