Osisko Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") announces today that Ned Goodman has decided to resign from board of directors of the Corporation.

The Board, recognizing Mr. Goodman's leadership in the Canadian mining industry and his position as a founding Chairman of the Corporation, has asked Mr. Goodman to remain as Chairman Emeritus of the Corporation, and he has graciously accepted. In his new role as Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Goodman will continue to be available to consult with directors and management in relation to strategic matters, and will represent the company, provide advisory services, and participate in external public relation activities at the request of the Chairman of the Board.

John Burzynski, President and CEO of Osisko Mining commented: "We recognize the key role that Ned played through Dundee Corporation in funding Eagle Hill Exploration Corporation and in the discovery work at Windfall. Ned's enthusiasm and willingness to act decisively with us to form Osisko Mining at the bottom of the cycle in the summer of 2015 was key to our current success. While we are saddened to see him step down from the Board, we are delighted that he has agreed to continue on with us as Chairman Emeritus. Windfall has become our key-asset and we look forward to the possibility of Windfall joining the long list of successful Canadian mines that Ned has helped discover and finance. It's great to know that we will continue to benefit from Ned's advice and relationships."

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry and Lebel-sur-Quévillon areas, a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR:TSX / NYSE) is a significant shareholder of the Corporation with approximately 14% ownership.