Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Sale of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Holdings

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the "Company" or "Osisko") (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) is pleased to announce that it has sold its 9.8% interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") for proceeds of $113.4 million.

The investment was made in the first semester of 2015. Osisko earned $10.7 million in non-taxable dividend income from its investment, and generated a gain of $7.7 million on the disposal of the shares.

Sean Roosen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, noted: "We are very pleased with the 17.4%(1) return we realized on our investment in LIORC. The sale of our investment allows us to pursue growth opportunities in the precious metals sector."

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. It holds over 50 royalties, including a 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine (Canada) and a 2.0-3.5% NSR royalty on the Éléonore Mine (Canada). The Company also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 13.6% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 14.2% in Falco Resources Ltd., and 17.4% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Forward-looking Statements

