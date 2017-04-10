Osisko Gold Royalties Provides Update on Investment Portfolio

Fair Value $407.9 Million

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, which had an estimated fair value(1) of approximately $407.9 million as at April 7, 2017. The acquired cash price of the portfolio is approximately $233.2 million.

Sean Roosen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the portfolio noted: "As part of our value creation process, we have committed capital and people to advance exploration and development projects. As part of our investment in these projects, we have secured royalties, streams and rights to participate in future financings. We believe that these projects will provide a strong platform to generate future revenues".

The following outlines some of the developments in projects held in certain investee corporations:

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. ("OSK") is currently carrying out a 400,000 meter drilling program on its flagship Windfall project located approximately 100 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec. The property is located in the Plan Nord region, a Québec Government initiative to develop northern Québec. The Windfall exploration program continues to generate exciting drilling results. OSK also owns the Marban deposit near the Canadian Malartic Mine and the Garrison property in northern Ontario.

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 27,372,709 common shares of OSK (14.8%) with a fair value of approximately $153.0 million as at April 7, 2017, exceeding its acquired cash price by approximately $102.0 million. Osisko Gold Royalties also owns a 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Windfall project and has the right to fund the project development and to participate in future equity financings.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:BGM)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. ("BGM") is focused on exploring and developing an extensive land package in the historical Cariboo Mining District of Central British Columbia. BGM is currently executing a 130,000 meter drilling program and expects to mine 150,000 tonnes from the Bonanza Ledge deposit, following the reception of the amended mining permits to allow for the underground exploitation of up to 150,000 tonnes per year.

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 116,372,506 common shares of BGM (35.2%) with a fair value of approximately $85.0 million as at April 7, 2017, exceeding its acquired cash price by approximately $36.3 million. Osisko Gold Royalties also owns a 2.25% NSR royalty over BGM's land package.

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. ("FPC") is currently focused on the preparation of the feasibility study for the Horne 5 deposit located in the prolific Rouyn-Noranda mining area. The study is expected to be completed in late second or early third quarter of 2017. The Horne Mine has produced historically 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. FPC has recently initiated a 40,000 meter drilling program on targets within the Rouyn-Noranda mining area. The cost of the investment in drilling is estimated at $10.0 million.

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 20,826,605 common shares of FPC (13.3%). It has also provided a $10.0 million advance payment to FPC, which can be applied to a silver stream or a 1% NSR royalty following the completion of the feasibility study. The fair value of its equity holding in FPC is approximately $21.5 million, exceeding its acquired cash price by approximately $10.0 million.

Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX:AZ)

Arizona Mining Inc. ("AZ") reported on April 3, 2017 (AZ's press release dated April 3, 2017 is available on www.sedar.com), the highlights of a preliminary economic study and a mineral resource updated for its Taylor zinc-lead-silver sulfide deposit located on their 100%-owned Hermosa project in Arizona, USA.

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 4.3% of the common shares outstanding of AZ with a fair value of approximately $23.7 million, exceeding its acquired cash price by approximately $14.0 million. Osisko also owns a 1% NSR royalty which was acquired in April 2016 for $10 million.

Osisko Gold Royalties invests from time to time in resource companies. It may increase or reduce its portfolio from time to time.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty and stream company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. It holds over 50 royalties and streams, including a 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine (Canada), a 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Éléonore Mine (Canada) and a silver stream on the Gibraltar Mine (Canada). It maintains a strong financial position and has distributed $30.8 million in dividends to its shareholders during the past nine consecutive quarters. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 14.8% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 13.3% in Falco Resources Ltd., and 35.2% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

(1) The fair value corresponds to the quoted price of the investments in a recognized stock exchange as at April 7, 2017.