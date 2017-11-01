Osisko Intersects 17.8 g/t Au Over 4.7 Metres at Windfall

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 1, 2017) -

Caribou Extension Continues to Run to NE

Zone 27 Extended 200 metres to NE

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in Urban Township, Abitibi, Québec. The 800,000 metre drill program combines definition, expansion and exploration drilling in and around the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall). Significant new analytical results from 47 intercepts in 35 drill holes focused on infill and expansion drilling in the Underdog, Caribou, Zone 27 and Mallard corridors of the Windfall deposit are presented below.

Highlights from the new results include: 17.8 g/t Au over 4.7 metres in OSK-W-17-862-W2; 19.3 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in OSK-W-17-847-W2; 19.2 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in OSK-W-17-899; and 9.90 g/t Au over 4.6 metres in OSK-W-17-985. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-847-W1 907.0 910.0 3.0 13.1 FW0 Underdog including 908.0 909.0 1.0 36.0 OSK-W-17-847-W2 1149.0 1152.5 3.5 19.3 FW1 Underdog including 1149.0 1150.0 1.0 35.5 including 1151.8 1152.5 0.7 44.9 OSK-W-17-855-W1 968.0 971.0 3.0 13.5 FW3 FW Underdog including 969.0 971.0 2.0 18.2 1012.0 1014.0 2.0 8.31 QTV Underdog including 1013.0 1014.0 1.0 16.5 OSK-W-17-862-W2 473.0 477.7 4.7 17.8 CS3 Caribou including 475.0 477.0 2.0 33.3 551.8 554.0 2.2 6.12 Wolf HW Caribou including 552.3 552.8 0.5 26.3 OSK-W-17-871-W1 610.1 612.4 2.3 8.38 QTV Underdog including 610.1 610.8 0.7 27.4 OSK-W-17-880 146.2 149.4 3.2 3.32 Caribou HW Caribou 415.5 418.0 2.5 7.92 Z27 HW Z27 including 415.5 417.0 1.5 13.2 OSK-W-17-880-W1 373.0 376.0 3.0 16.5 Z27 HW Z27 including 373.0 374.5 1.5 33.0 OSK-W-17-880-W2 776.8 779.5 2.7 8.41 FW3U Underdog including 777.5 778.0 0.5 29.1 OSK-W-17-885-W1 1188.0 1190.0 2.0 8.12 FW1 HW Underdog including 1188.3 1189.3 1.0 15.3 OSK-W-17-889 606.0 608.5 2.5 6.79 Wolf HW Caribou including 606.0 607.0 1.0 15.9 631.5 634.0 2.5 19.2 Wolf HW Caribou including 631.5 632.2 0.7 65.0 662.0 664.0 2.0 9.68 Wolf Caribou OSK-W-17-903 412.5 420.0 7.5 4.97 CN2 FW Caribou including 412.5 414.0 1.5 19.4 OSK-W-17-903-W1 408.9 410.9 2.0 9.30 CN2 FW Caribou including 408.9 410.0 1.1 16.7 OSK-W-17-937 757.8 759.8 2.0 11.9 CS3 Caribou OSK-W-17-975 465.0 472.8 7.8 4.31 Caribou Caribou including 465.0 467.0 2,0 8.29 including 472.0 472.8 0.8 13.9 675.0 677.2 2.2 7.09 Z27 Z27 including 675.7 676.5 0.8 15.7 OSK-W-17-985 145.4 150.0 4.6 9.9 Z27 (15m infill) Z27 including 145.4 145.7 0.3 42.9 OSK-W-17-989-W2 542.0 544.7 2.7 5.28 CS3 Caribou including 542.0 543.0 1.0 13.0 OSK-W-17-990 104.8 108.1 3.3 3.25 Z27 (15m infill) Z27 186.3 189.0 2.7 26.4 15.1 Z27 Z27 including 187.3 187.7 0.4 176 100 OSK-W-17-1014 133.5 135.6 2.1 5.22 Z27 Z27 OSK-W-17-1018 199.7 205.6 5.9 3.55 Mallard Mallard including 200.5 200.8 0.3 30.9 OSK-W-17-1028 370.9 374.0 3.1 11.6 Caribou Extension Caribou including 372.7 374.0 1.3 18.6 383.6 385.9 2.3 10.6 Caribou Extension Caribou including 385.5 385.9 0.4 51.1 393.0 396.1 3.1 3.12 Caribou Extension Caribou OSK-W-17-1035 68.4 71.0 2.6 4.27 Z27 Z27 including 69.1 69.6 0.5 15.2 OSK-W-17-1042 62.8 75.0 12.2 3.39 Z27 (15m infill) Z27 including 73.0 74.0 1.0 20.2 OSK-W-17-1052 507.0 509.0 2.0 3.26 Caribou Extension Caribou OSK-W-17-1056 87.5 90.5 3.0 3.89 Z27 Z27 96.9 100.6 3.7 7.71 Z27 Z27 OSK-W-17-1062 110.5 116.2 5.7 3.25 Z27 (15m infill) Z27 OSK-W-17-1070 45.0 47.4 2.4 9.58 Z27 Z27 including 46.0 46.9 0.9 22.9 OSK-W-17-1071 112.7 115.5 2.8 7.12 Z27 Z27 139.5 141.7 2.2 12.1 Z27 Z27 150.8 152.8 2.0 5.31 156.0 158.8 2.8 9.72 161.7 164.0 2.3 12.2 OSK-W-17-1090 134.2 136.5 2.3 5.24 Z27 Z27 including 134.2 134.6 0.4 26.3 OSK-W-17-1124 204.6 207.0 2.4 18.3 Mallard Mallard including 204.6 205.6 1.0 43.4 OSK-W-17-1185 246.7 249.5 2.8 3.61 TBD Z27 including 248.6 249.5 0.9 10.4 OSK-W-17-1207 147.7 149.7 2.0 6.17 Mallard Mallard including 148.0 148.7 0.7 16.0 OSK-W-17-1210 209.5 211.6 2.1 4.26 Caribou Extension Caribou OSK-W-17-1218 384.0 386.0 2.0 6.88 Caribou Extension Caribou including 385.3 385.6 0.3 28.7 OSK-W-17-1220 179.4 182.0 2.6 12.3 Z27 (15m infill) Z27 including 180.2 181.1 0.9 29.7

Notes:

True widths are estimated at 65 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control" below. Definitions: FW = Foot Wall, HW = Hanging Wall, QTV = Quartz-Tourmaline Vein

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Section OSK-W-17-847-W1 334 -69 1134 452645 5434429 2625 OSK-W-17-847-W2 334 -69 1275 452645 5434429 2625 OSK-W-17-855-W1 334 -64 1197 452309 5434384 2300 OSK-W-17-862-W2 332 -55 759 452683 5434577 2725 OSK-W-17-871-W1 328 -54 840 452402 5434623 2500 OSK-W-17-880 327 -50 813 452425 5434565 2500 OSK-W-17-880-W1 327 -50 801 452425 5434565 2500 OSK-W-17-880-W2 327 -50 846 452425 5434565 2500 OSK-W-17-885-W1 335 -67 1383 452861 5434494 2850 OSK-W-17-889 333 -57 786 452695 5434564 2725 OSK-W-17-903 329 -56 801 452539 5434692 2650 OSK-W-17-903-W1 329 -56 657 452539 5434692 2650 OSK-W-17-937 333 -57 935 452897 5434430 2850 OSK-W-17-975 334 -64 804 452862 5434814 3000 OSK-W-17-985 144 -49 225 452074 5434829 2350 OSK-W-17-989-W2 335 -56 743 452660 5434497 2675 OSK-W-17-990 147 -49 327 452122 5434815 2350 OSK-W-17-1014 141 -47 195 452063 5434811 2300 OSK-W-17-1018 333 -47 300 452247 5434865 2475 OSK-W-17-1028 326 -59 807 452860 5434814 3000 OSK-W-17-1035 133 -45 105 452101 5434747 2300 OSK-W-17-1042 146 -52 156 452119 5434786 2325 OSK-W-17-1052 328 -67 840 452999 5434855 3150 OSK-W-17-1055 148 -49 144 452091 5434739 2300 OSK-W-17-1056 150 -46 120 452003 5434746 2225 OSK-W-17-1062 147 -49 192 452009 5434774 2225 OSK-W-17-1070 141 -49 66 452023 5434702 2200 OSK-W-17-1071 146 -49 204 451983 5434774 2200 OSK-W-17-1090 334 -45 237 452219 5434643 2350 OSK-W-17-1124 331 -51 255 452015 5434776 2250 OSK-W-17-1185 334 -47 342 452904 5435021 3125 OSK-W-17-1207 334 -57 267 452147 5434924 2450 OSK-W-17-1210 334 -51 318 453011 5435050 3250 OSK-W-17-1218 327 -62 405 453004 5435009 3225 OSK-W-17-1220 141 -47 303 452025 5434811 2275

OSK-W-17-847-W1 intersected FW0 in the Underdog Corridor returning 13.1 g/t Au over 3.0 metres. Mineralization occurs as 3% pyrite stringers, 1% disseminated pyrite in a silicified and sericitized fragmental felsic intrusion with 2% quartz-tourmaline veinlets.

OSK-W-17-847-W2 intersected FW1 in the Underdog Corridor with 19.3 g/t Au over 3.5 metres. Mineralization is composed of trace pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite in a silicified and sericitized felsic dike. High-grade values correspond with local visible gold in tourmaline-quartz veins within a weak silica flooding alteration zone. The interval is 80 metres down plunge of OSK-W-17-743 (3.37 g/t Au over 9.7 metres previously reported January 5, 2017).

OSK-W-17-855-W1 intersected two intervals within the Underdog Corridor: 13.5 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 8.31 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization occurs as 5% disseminated pyrite and traces of pyrite-stringer within a silicified and sericitized felsic dike related to FW3 FW. The second interval is related to a decimetre scale quartz-tourmaline vein with 50% pyrite in the same silicified and sericitized felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-862-W2 intersected two zones: 17.8 g/t Au over 4.7 metres related to CS3 in the Caribou Corridor and 6.12 g/t Au over 2.2 metres related to Wolf HW. The first interval corresponds with strongly fuchsitized and silicified andesite containing pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 30% semi massive pyrite. The second interval corresponds to 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 4% pyrite clusters in a strongly sericitized porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-871-W1 intersected 8.38 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. Mineralization is related to a quartz-tourmaline vein hosted in a felsic volcanic unit within the Underdog Corridor.

OSK-W-17-880 intersected two zones: 3.32 g/t Au over 3.2 metres related to the Caribou HW and 7.92 g/t Au over 2.5 meters related to Zone 27. The first interval is composed of 5% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite within a sericitized rhyolite. The second interval corresponds with traces of disseminated pyrite within a chloritized felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-880-W1 intersected 16.5 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Zone 27 HW. Mineralization is composed of 2% disseminated pyrite, traces pyrite-tourmaline stringers in a chloritized andesite.

OSK-W-17-880-W2 intersected 8.41 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in FW3U in the Underdog Corridor. Mineralization is composed of local visible gold, 1% disseminated pyrite, and 4% pyrite stringers in a silicified and sericitized felsic dike in contact with andesite.

OSK-W-17-885-W1 intersected 8.12 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to the FW1 HW zone in the Underdog Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 2% pyrite stringers in a sericitized and silicified felsic dike with fuchsite. The interval is 135 metres down plunge to the north-east of OSK-W-17-821-W1 (4.63 g/t Au over 5.0 metres previously reported August 24, 2017).

OSK-W-17-889 intersected three intervals from Caribou Corridor: 6.79 g/t au over 2.5 metres and 19.2 g/t au over 2.5 metres related to the Wolf HW and 9.68 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to Wolf. The mineralization is composed of 3-10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in silicified and sericitized andesite with trace of fuchsite.

OSK-W-17-903 returned 4.97 g/t Au over 7.5 metres related to CN2 FW zone within the Caribou Corridor. This interval corresponds with sericitized intermediate volcanics with traces of disseminated pyrite.

OSK-W-17-903-W1 returned 9.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to CN2 FW zone within the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 5% pyrite stringers hosted in a silicified porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-937 returned 11.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres related to CS3 zone within the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 15-20% pyrite stringers in a partially bleached and sericitized rhyolite. The interval is 40 metres east of OSK-W-17-715 (6.84 g/t Au over 3.0 metres previously reported August 31, 2017).

OSK-W-17-975 intersected 4.31 g/t Au over 7.8 metres in the Caribou Extension and 7.09 g/t Au over 2.2 meters in Zone 27 Extension. The mineralization is composed of up to 5% pyrite stringers, 5% disseminated pyrite hosted in a chloritized or sericitized andesite. This intersection in Zone 27 extends the zone 200 metres to the northeast from the previous resource boundary.

OSK-W-17-985 intersected 9.9 g/t Au over 4.6 metres. Mineralization consists of up to 5% pyrite stringers, 15% disseminated pyrite hosted in a strongly silicified felsic dike with large quartz eyes.

OSK-W-17-989-W2 intersected 5.28 g/t Au over 2.7 metres related to CS3 Zone in the Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of 5% pyrite stringers and 5% disseminated pyrite in a sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-990 intersected Zone 27 returning 3.25 g/t Au over 3.3 metres and 26.4 g/t Au over 2.7 metres. Mineralization is composed of 1% pyrite stringers, 1% pyrite fragments, and local visible gold, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite hosted in a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1014 intersected Zone 27 returning 5.22 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. The mineralization is composed of quartz-tourmaline veins with 10% pyrite stringers at the contact between a porphyritic felsic dike and a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1018 intersected Mallard returning 3.55 g/t Au over 5.9 metres. Mineralization corresponds with 3% quartz-tourmaline veins, 2% tourmaline-pyrite veins, 30% pyrite stringers and local visible gold at the contact between the andesite and a sericitized, strongly silicified felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1028 intersected three zones related to Caribou Extension: 11.6 g/t Au over 3.1 metres, 10.6 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, and 3.12 g/t Au over 3.1 metres. The first and second intervals correspond with silicified andesite with fuchsite containing 15% pyrite (clusters and stringers). The third interval is composed of 15% pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite within a silicified rhyolite. Those intervals are 50 metres east of OBM-16-701 (5.14 g/t Au over 6.1 metres previously reported August 23, 2016).

OSK-W-17-1035 intersected 4.27 g/t Au over 2.6 metres related to Zone 27. Mineralization is composed of 7% pyrite stringers and pyrite clusters, associated with ptygmatic tourmaline stringer and strong silica patches, hosted in moderately sericitized and silicified rhyolite and felsic intrusive rock.

OSK-W-17-1042 infilled Zone 27: 3.39 g/t Au over 12.2 metres. Mineralization consists of up to 10-15% pyrite stringers and pyrite clusters, with local semi-massive decimetre scale pyrite bands within silica patches alteration hosted in moderately sericitized, silicified felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1052 intersected 3.26 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in the Caribou Extension. Mineralization consists of trace of disseminated pyrite or in stringers hosted in chloritized and hematized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1056 intersected Zone 27 returning 3.89 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 7.71 g/t Au over 3.7 metres. Mineralization is composed of 5-30% pyrite stringers, and 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a sericitized, locally silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1062 infilled Zone 27: 3.25 g/t Au over 5.7 metres. Mineralization consists of 8% pyrite-chlorite stringers, 2% pyrite clusters, 1% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, and traces of pervasive silica flooding hosted in moderately to strongly silicified felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1070 intersected Zone 27 returning 9.58 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. Mineralization is composed of disseminated pyrite in silica flooding patches hosted in a felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1071 intersected Zone 27 on multiple intervals; 7.12 g/t Au over 2.8 metres; 12.1 g/t Au over 2.2 metres; 5.31 g/t Au over 2.0 metres; 9.72 g/t au over 2.8 metres; and 12.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres. The first interval is composed of semi-massive pyrite and 1% pyrite stringers hosted in a silicified porphyritic felsic intrusion with large quartz eyes. The second and third intervals are composed of up to 4% disseminated pyrite, up to 1% pyrite stringers and trace of chalcopyrite within a strongly sericitized and silicified rhyolite. The two last intervals are at the upper and lower contact of a felsic dike. Mineralization is composed of disseminated pyrite and pyrite stringers.

OSK-W-17-1090 intersected 5.24 g/t Au over 2.3 metres related to Zone 27. Mineralization is composed of traces of pyrite stringers and 2% tourmaline-pyrite veins hosted in a sericitized felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1124 intersected the Mallard Zone returning 18.3 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. Mineralization is composed of 10% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding within a strongly silicified felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1185 intersected 3.61 g/t Au over 2.8 metres. Mineralization is composed of 2% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite-stringers and 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers in moderately silicified and sericitized felsic porphyritic intrusive. This interval is potentially a new zone in the possible north-east extension of Zone 27. Geometry is yet to be determined.

OSK-W-17-1207 intersected the Mallard Zone returning 6.17 g/t au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of 4% pyrite as stringers and clusters in association with quartz-carbonate veining and weakly developed crustiform vein hosted in andesite with moderate patchy sericitization and chloritization.

OSK-W-17-1210 intersected 4.26 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in the Caribou Extension. Mineralization is composed 3% of pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 2% of pyrite clusters and 2% disseminated pyrite in a strongly silicified fragmental andesite with fragments of rhyolite and local fuchsite.

OSK-W-17-1218 intersected 6.88 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is in the Caribou Extension and is composed of 15% of pyrite stringers, 3% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite clusters,1% disseminated chalcopyrite and tourmaline dismembered ptygmatic veins, all hosted in a sericitized, silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1220 intersected Zone 27 returning 12.3 g/t Au over 2.6 metres. Mineralization corresponds with a semi-massive band of pyrite (40%) with disseminated tourmaline hosted in a silicified rhyolite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of the Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True widths determinations are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals for most of the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia or Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by the previous operator comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748.000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Québec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1.400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Quebec and Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $240 million in cash and investments.

