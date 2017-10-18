Osisko Intersects 31.4 g/t Au Over 6.0 Metres at Windfall

Drake Extended 100 Metres to NE Caribou Extension Confirmed to NE

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in Urban Township, Abitibi, Québec. The 800,000 metre drill program combines definition, expansion and exploration drilling in and around the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall). Significant new analytical results from 36 intercepts in 24 drill holes focused on infill and expansion drilling in the Underdog, Caribou, and Mallard corridors of the Windfall deposit are presented below.

Highlights from the new results include: 250 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 73.6 g/t over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-17-903 in the Underdog corridor; 108 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-17-1179; 31.4 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in OSK-W-17-820 in the Caribou corridor; and 36.6 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in OSK-W-17-867 in the Wolf Zone footwall. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-EAG-13-503 342.5 344.9 2.4 8.96 New Underdog including 343.5 344.9 1.4 13.3 OSK-OBM-16-601 795.0 797.8 2.8 5.26 FW4 Underdog including 797.1 797.8 0.7 20.7 OSK-OBM-16-664 649.0 652.0 3.0 12.8 FW3U HW Underdog OSK-W-17-664-W1 754.0 756.4 2.4 4.89 FW3U Underdog including 754.9 755.8 0.9 12.8 OSK-W-17-820 558.5 564.5 6.0 31.4 25.4 CS1 Caribou including 561.0 563.0 2.0 83.0 65.0 OSK-W-17-854-W1 489.6 492.0 2.4 7.97 Wolf FW Caribou including 491.3 492.0 0.7 15.1 498.0 501.0 3.0 5.18 Wolf FW Caribou OSK-W-17-855-W2 759.9 762.0 2.1 11.1 FW1 Underdog including 759.9 761.0 1.1 20.8 861.0 863.0 2.0 8.88 FW2 Underdog including 862.0 863.0 1.0 17.4 OSK-W-17-862-W2 640.0 643.0 3.0 13.4 Wolf FW Caribou including 642.0 643.0 1.0 38.9 OSK-W-17-867 714.1 717.5 3.4 36.6 29.9 Wolf FW Caribou including 715.0 716.0 1.0 123 100 OSK-W-17-871 23.2 25.8 2.6 5.39 TBD including 24.1 25.0 0.9 15.2 269.0 271.4 2.4 6.21 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-17-903 668.5 670.5 2.0 250 50.1 Vein Underdog including 668.5 669.5 1.0 501 100 778.0 780.0 2.0 73.6 40.2 FW3U Underdog including 779.2 780.0 0.8 184 100 OSK-W-17-913 533.8 536.5 2.7 5.09 TBD Caribou including 533.8 535.0 1.2 11.1 791.0 793.0 2.0 13.5 Wolf HW Caribou including 791.0 792.0 1.0 26.2 OSK-W-17-926 123.8 126.3 2.5 5.18 Mallard Mallard OSK-W-17-937 782.0 784.4 2.4 8.09 Wolf 2 Caribou including 783.0 783.8 0.8 22.4 OSK-W-17-969 210.6 213.0 2.4 10.1 Mallard Mallard including 210.6 211.0 0.4 53.0 OSK-W-17-996 359.0 361.2 2.2 9.62 Mallard FW Mallard including 359.7 360.4 0.7 24.1 OSK-W-17-999 91.5 94.0 2.5 5.18 TBD NEW Caribou including 91.5 93.0 1.5 8.54 400.7 403.9 3.2 3.68 Caribou ext. Caribou 432.9 436.4 3.5 5.79 Caribou ext. Caribou 459.4 462.0 2.6 5.19 Caribou ext. Caribou including 460.0 461.0 1.0 10.4 OSK-W-17-1031 182.0 184.0 2.0 3.14 Drake Mallard including 182.3 182.6 0.3 18.7 OSK-W-17-1051 303.0 305.1 2.1 7.85 TBD 846.0 848.0 2.0 27.8 FW3 Underdog including 847.0 848.0 1.0 53.8 OSK-W-17-1066 412.0 415.4 3.4 4.72 CS1 HW Caribou 458.6 460.9 2.3 4.48 CS1 Caribou 514.0 517.0 3.0 7.98 CN1 Caribou including 515.6 516.1 0.5 43.1 OSK-W-17-1079 597.0 599.3 2.3 108 17.5 CN1 FW Caribou including 597.6 598.0 0.4 618 100 OSK-W-17-1119 527.4 529.5 2.1 10.7 CN1 Caribou including 528.3 528.7 0.4 44.4 534.3 540.4 6.1 3.08 CN1 Caribou including 539.2 540.4 1.2 9.48 OSK-W-17-1147-W1 1129.0 1131.0 2.0 7.52 Caribou ext. Caribou including 1130.0 1130.5 0.5 29.2 OSK-W-17-1189 718.5 723.7 5.2 6.58 Caribou Caribou including 718.5 719.0 0.5 49.8

Notes:

True widths are estimated at 65 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control" below. Definitions: FW = Foot Wall; HW = Hanging Wall; TBD = To Be Determine.





Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Section OSK-EAG-13-503 330 -56 918 451969 5434525 2075 OSK-OBM-16-601 332 -51 801 452476 5434677 2600 OSK-OBM-16-664 329 -55 810 452396 5434618 2500 OSK-W-17-664-W1 329 -55 996 452394 5434619 2500 OSK-W-17-820 332 -66 1106 452670 5434484 2675 OSK-W-17-854-W1 331 -53 844 452485 5434592 2550 OSK-W-17-855-W2 334 -64 1197 452309 5434384 2300 OSK-W-17-862-W2 332 -55 759 452683 5434577 2725 OSK-W-17-867 315 -50 1029 452800 5434550 2825 OSK-W-17-871 328 -54 533 452402 5434623 2500 OSK-W-17-903 329 -56 801 452539 5434692 2650 OSK-W-17-913 334 -52 954 452878 5434419 2825 OSK-W-17-926 329 -54 216 451981 5434828 2225 OSK-W-17-937 333 -57 935 452897 5434430 2850 OSK-W-17-969 328 -48 324 452200 5434867 2425 OSK-W-17-996 328 -56 393 452270 5434844 2500 OSK-W-17-999 330 -61 516 452861 5434813 3000 OSK-W-17-1031 336 -62 390 452296 5434867 2525 OSK-W-17-1051 138 -68 1248 452313 5435323 2775 OSK-W-17-1066 332 -56 585 452488 5434436 2475 OSK-W-17-1079 332 -58 615 452541 5434452 2550 OSK-W-17-1119 331 -55 609 452541 5434452 2550 OSK-W-17-1147-W1 335 -52 1212 453241 5434381 3125 OSK-W-17-1189 335 -47 1005 452945 5434561 2950

OSK-EAG-13-503 intersected 8.96 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (including 13.3 g/t Au over 1.4 metres). Mineralization is composed of semi-massive pyrite stringers and up to 3% disseminated pyrite within a sericitized felsic intrusion. The interval occurs directly under the Red Dog intrusion on section 2075E.

OSK-OBM-16-601 intersected 5.26 g/t Au over 2.8 metres (including 20.7 g/t Au over 0.7 metres). Mineralization is composed of 1% disseminated pyrite within a strongly chloritized andesite. The interval is 60 metres north-west of and parallel to FW3 and aligns with FW4 projections.

OSK-OBM-16-664 intersected 12.8 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in FW3U HW. Mineralization is composed of trace pyrite stringers and small quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veins hosted in rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-664-W1 intersected 4.89 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (including 12.8 g/t Au over 0.9 metres). Mineralization is composed of 2% pyrite stringers within a strongly sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-820 intersected 31.4 g/t Au over 6.0 metres uncut (including 83.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres). Mineralization occurs with strong silica, chlorite and fuchsite alteration in a sheared andesite with up to 25% pyrite clusters and 15% interstitial sphalerite. The interval correlates to CS1 Zone.

OSK-W-17-854-W1 intersected two intervals within the Wolf FW: 7.97 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (including 15.1 g/t Au over 0.7 metres) and 5.18 g/t Au over 3.0 metres. Both intervals occur at the sericite, chlorite and silica altered contact between the felsic porphyritic intrusion and andesite. Mineralization is composed of up to 20% disseminated pyrite, up to 3% pyrite stringers and local quartz-tourmaline ptygmatic veins.

OSK-W-17-855-W2 intersected two intervals: 11.1 g/t Au over 2.1 metres (including 20.8 g/t Au over 1.1 metres) in FW1 and 8.88 g/t over 2.0 metres (including 17.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre) in FW2. Both intervals contain up to 1% disseminated pyrite and pyrite stringers within and at the contacts along felsic porphyritic dikes.

OSK-W-17-862-W2 intersected 13.4 g/t Au over 3.0 metres (including 38.9 g/t Au over 1.0 metre) in the Wolf Footwall. The mineralization is composed of semi-massive pyrite within a strongly sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-867 intersected 36.6 g/t Au over 3.4 metres uncut, (including 123 g/t Au over 1.0 metre) in the Wolf footwall. Trace pyrite mineralization is hosted in weak sericite alteration at the contact between a felsic porphyritic dike and andesite. Two quartz-carbonate veins occur along the contact.

OSK-W-17-871. Intersected a new zone returning 5.39 g/t Au over 2.6 metres (including 15.2 g/t Au over 0.9 metres). The interval is 70 metres south-east of the main Caribou Corridor. Mineralization is composed of disseminated pyrite at the contact between a felsic porphyritic dike and a sericitized andesite. A second intersection returned 6.21 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in the main Caribou Zone. Mineralization is composed of up to 7% pyrite stringers and 3% disseminated pyrite hosted in a strongly sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-903 intersected two intervals. The first interval returned 250 g/t Au over 2.0 metres uncut (including 501 g/t Au over 1.0 metres) in a tension quartz vein within the Red Dog intrusion. The second interval returned 73.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres uncut (including 184 g/t Au over 0.8 metres) in FW3. Mineralization is composed of up to 2% pyrite stringers and disseminated pyrite and local quartz-carbonate veins within a chloritized andesite.

OSK-W-17-913 intersected two intervals: 5.09 g/t Au over 2.7 metres (including 11.1 g/t Au over 1.2 metres) and 13.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (including 26.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metre). The first interval is composed of disseminated pyrite at the contact between the rhyolite and the andesite, 55 metres south-east of the main Caribou Corridor. The second interval is within the Wolf hanging wall and is composed of disseminated pyrite and pyrite stringers within a large quartz eyes porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-926 intersected 5.18 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Mallard. Mineralization is in a strongly sericitized andesite containing 1% disseminated pyrite, pyrite stringers and local quartz-tourmaline veins. Mineralization follows a porphyritic felsic dike contact and extends the Mallard Zone 35 metres north-east from OSK-W-17-919 (4.32 g/t Au over 2.5 metres previously reported August 14, 2017).

OSK-W-17-937 intersected 8.09 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (including 22.4 g/t Au over 0.8 metres). Mineralization occurs at the contact between a felsic intrusion and a sericitized rhyolite, with 15% pyrite stringers. The interval correlates to Wolf 2.

OSK-W-17-969 intersected Mallard returning 10.1 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (including 53.0 g/t Au over 0.4 metres). Mineralization is within a sericitized andesite as 2% pyrite and up to 55% pyrite stringers. Interval is located 60 metres above the OSK-W-17-977 (12.0 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, previously reported September 20, 2017).

OSK-W-17-996 intersected 9.62 g/t Au over 2.2 metres (including 24.1 g/t Au over 0.7 metres). The interval correlates to the Mallard footwall and is composed of 4% disseminated pyrite, 5% crustiform veins and 1% ptygmatic tourmaline veins, occurring along the Red Dog contact within a moderate sericite altered andesite. It extends the Mallard zone 60 metres northeast of OSK-W-17-977 (12.0 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, previously reported September 20, 2017).

OSK-W-17-999 intersected four interval: the first returned 5.18 g/t Au over 2.5 metres (including 8.54 g/t Au over 1.5 metres) 100 metres south-east of the main Caribou Corridor, mineralization within a fragmental felsic intrusion, with disseminated pyrite correlating with strong sericite alteration. The three other intervals are in the north-east extension of the Caribou Corridor, 50 metres north-east of OBM-16-580 and OBM-16-701 (4.30 g/t Au over 5.4 metres and 4.82 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, respectively reported February 18 and August 25, 2016). The three intervals returned 3.68 g/t Au over 3.2 metres; 5.79 g/t Au over 3.5 metres; and 5.19 g/t Au over 2.6 metres (including 10.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre). Mineralization occurs in a strongly sericitized and silicified andesite with up to 40% pyrite stringers.

OSK-W-17-1031 intersected 3.14 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (including 18.7 g/t Au over 0.3 metres). Mineralization includes 4% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite within a strongly silicified and sericitized andesite. This interval extends the Drake Zone 100 metres northeast of OSK-W-17-969 (7.39 g/t Au over 3.3 metres, previously reported August 24, 2017).

OSK-W-17-1051 intersected a new mineralized contact between a felsic intrusion and the andesite, returning 7.85 g/t Au over 2.1 metres. The interval is 160 metres north-west of the Mallard Corridor, along strike of the F-17 and F-51 zones. OSK-W-17-1051 also intersected FW3 returning 27.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (including 53.8 g/t Au over 1.0 metre). Local visible gold is found with pervasive silica alteration and within a large quartz eyes porphyritic dike, as 8% disseminated pyrite and 4% pyrite-tourmaline stringers.

OSK-W-17-1066 intersected three intervals: 4.72 g/t Au over 3.4 metres; 4.48 g/t Au over 2.3 metres; and 7.98 g/t Au over 3.0 metres (including 43.1 g/t Au over 0.5 metres). The first two zones correlate to CS1 with up to 20% pyrite stringers in a chloritized rhyolite and strongly sericitized andesite. The third interval correlates to CN1 and includes up to 10% pyrite clusters along the contact between a sericitized andesite and a large quartz eyes porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-17-1079 intersected 108 g/t Au over 2.3 metres uncut (including 618 g/t Au over 0.4 metres). Mineralization is included in a sericitized gabbro with local visible gold and 1% pyrite. The interval correlates to CN1, just above the Red Dog contact.

OSK-W-17-1119 intersected two intervals in CN1: 10.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres (including 44.4 g/t Au over 0.4 metres) and 3.08 g/t Au over 6.1 metres (including 9.48 g/t Au over 1.2 metres). Mineralization is composed of up to 20% pyrite stringers and 5-10% disseminated pyrite within a strongly sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-1147-W1 intersected 7.52 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (including 29.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres) at the contact between an andesite and a porphyritic felsic dike with up to 5% disseminated pyrite and 1% pyrite stringers. The interval is in the north-east extension of the Caribou Corridor.

OSK-W-17-1189 intersected 6.58 g/t Au over 5.2 metres (including 49.8 g/t Au over 0.5 metres). Mineralization is composed of 5% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite clusters, in a strongly sericitized andesite in contact with a felsic intrusion. The interval is in the north-east extension of the Caribou Corridor.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of the Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True widths determinations are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals for most of the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia or Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by the previous operator comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748.000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Québec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1.400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Quebec and Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $250 million in cash and investments (pro-forma recently announced financing).

