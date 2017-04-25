Osisko Intersects 35.2 g/t Au over 2.8 Metres at Windfall

New High Grade Intercepts in Lynx Discovery

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in Urban Township, Québec. The current 400,000 metres drill program combines definition drilling above the Red Dog intrusion ("Red Dog"), expansion drilling above and below Red Dog, expansion drilling to the NE of the main deposit, and exploration drilling on the greater deposit and Urban-Barry Project area. Significant new analytical results from eight drill holes focused on infill and expansion drilling in the Lynx discovery as well as the Caribou, Underdog and the 27 zones are reported in the table below.

Highlights from the new results include: 35.2 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in hole OSK-W-17-800; 10.5 g/t Au over 8.6 metres in hole OSK-W-17-790; 18.6 g/t Au over 4.1 metres in hole OSK-W-17-812 and 11.0 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in hole OSK-W-17-89-W1. Maps showing drill hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-790 293.0 295.0 2.0 8.61 Lynx 2 Lynx 303.8 308.8 5.0 6.00 Lynx 2 Lynx 316.9 325.5 8.6 10.5 10.3 Lynx 2 Lynx including 324.8 325.5 0.7 102 100 392.5 394.7 2.2 10.9 VNCR Lynx OSK-W-17-800 193.6 196.0 2.4 16.5 Lynx 1 Lynx including 194.1 195.0 0.9 40.4 306.0 308.8 2.8 35.2 25.4 VNCR Lynx including 306.5 307.2 0.7 139 100 OSK-W-17-811 152.5 156.0 3.5 3.01 Lynx 1 Lynx OSK-W-17-812 304.8 308.9 4.1 18.6 12.5 Lynx 2 Lynx including 304.8 305.1 0.3 59.7 including 307.3 307.6 0.3 184 100 OSK-W-17-804 83.9 86.6 2.7 3.65 27 Zone 27 including 86.3 86.6 0.3 27.4 OSK-W-17-810 93.1 98.0 4.9 7.25 HW Zone 27 including 93.8 95.7 1.9 16.4 108.7 111.0 2.3 6.54 27 Zone 27 including 109.2 110.2 1.0 14.9 OSK-W-17-789 964.0 966.3 2.3 8.20 FW3 Underdog including 965.0 965.3 0.3 61.7 OSK-W-17-789-W1 799.5 804.4 4.9 5.63 FW0 Underdog including 801.9 802.5 0.6 20.4 877.1 880.6 3.5 11.0 Underdog

Notes:

True Widths for Caribou and Underdog Corridors are estimated at 65 - 80% of the reported core length interval. True widths in the Lynx Zone are yet to be determined. See "Quality Control" below. Definitions: HW = hanging wall; VNCR = crustiform vein.

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Section OSK-W-17-789 331 -58 1279.5 452546 5434390 2500 OSK-W-17-789-W1 331 -58 1198.5 452546 5434390 2500 OSK-W-17-790 332 -64 451.5 453456 5434998 3600 OSK-W-17-800 330 -58 415.5 453366 5434943 3500 OSK-W-17-804 343 -43 201.0 451941 5434625 2100 OSK-W-17-810 335 -59 225.0 451949 5434615 2100 OSK-W-17-811 150 -75 433.5 453469 5435216 3725 OSK-W-17-812 330 -65 379.2 453461 5435034 3625

Lynx Corridor

OSK-W-17-790 intersected Lynx 2 in three intervals approximately 40 metres above and 40 metres to the SW of previously reported OSK-W-17-799 (63.8 g/t Au over 4.4 metres). The first two intervals returned 4.62 g/t Au over 4.3 metres and 6.00 g/t Au over 5.0 metres respectively. Mineralization consists of silicified pyrite-rich bands hosted in a sericitized rhyolite. The third interval returned 10.52 g/t Au over 8.6 metres, including 102 g/t Au over 0.7 metres. Mineralization consists of 3-5% pyrite stringers. An interval containing crustiform veins was also intersected which returned 10.9 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in stringers containing up to 3% pyrite.

OSK-W-17-800 returned 16.5 g/t Au over 2.4 metres including 40.4 g/t Au over 0.9 metres from Lynx 1. Gold mineralization is associated with 5-7% pyrite stringers and strong silica flooding with local visible gold. This interval is located between two previously reported intersections, OSK-W-17-803 (19.1 g/t Au over 2.9 metres) 51 metres SW up plunge, and 60 metres down plunge NE of OSK-W-16-760 (95.3 g/t Au over 9.0 metres). A second intercept returned 35.2 g/t Au over 2.8 metres (25.4 g/t Au over 2.8 metres cut to 100 g/t) from a smoky quartz vein containing local visible gold. The vein is hosted in a tourmaline breccia containing 2-3% of pyrite stringers. This interval is located 48 metres to the NE of previously reported OSK-W-17-779 (21.6 g/t Au over 7.9 metres).

OSK-W-17-811 intersected shallow mineralization returning 3.01 g/t Au over 3.5 metres hosted in a brecciated rhyolite containing 4% of pyrite stringers. The interval is located in the extension of Lynx1, 125 metres above and 120 metres NE from OSK-W-17-790 (reported above).

OSK-W-17-812 intersected 18.6 g/t Au over 4.1 metres including 59.7 g/t Au over 0.3 metres and 184 g/t Au over 0.3 metres. The hole intersected moderately silicified porphyry containing 3-4% disseminated pyrite, with local visible gold observed in smoky quartz veins.

Zone 27 Corridor

OSK-W-17-804 returned 3.65 g/t Au over 2.7 metres including 27.4 g/t Au over 0.3 metres. Mineralization is associated with a sulfide vein containing 80% pyrite and local visible gold.

OSK-W-17-810 intersected two mineralized intercepts, one in the hanging wall of Zone 27 which returned 7.25 g/t Au over 4.9 metres, with 3% pyrite stringers; the second intercept returned 6.54 g/t Au over 2.3 metres including 14.9 g/t Au over 1 metre.

Underdog Corridor

OSK-W-17-789 intersected two zones, the first returning 3.01 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in FW0 with mineralization consisting of 2% of pyrite stringers associated with moderate silica and sericite alteration; the second intersection returning 8.20 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in FW3 from a quartz vein containing local visible gold hosted in a moderate to strongly bleached porphyry dike.

OSK-W-17-789-W1 intersected two zones of mineralization, the first returning 5.63 g/t Au over 4.9 metres and extending FW0 45 metres SW from previous intersection EAG-12-320 (7.3 g/t Au over 3.1 meters), with 2% pyrite stringers and 4% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderately bleached fragmental dike; the second intersection returned 5.69 g/t Au over 8.20 metres from FW1 containing 5 - 25% pyrite stringers hosted in a silicified porphyry dike.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko at the Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determinations in the Caribou and Underdog zones are estimated at 65 - 80% true core lengths. True width determinations in the Lynx Zone have yet to be determined. Assay are uncut except where indicated, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 metres using a lower cutoff of 3 g/t Au. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1 kilogram whole rock metallic screen/fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying with AA or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1 kilogram metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The current mineral resource comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748,000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Québec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1,400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area (82,400 hectares), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments.

