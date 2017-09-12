Osisko Metals Launches Its New Corporate Website

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX VENTURE:OM)(FRANKFURT:0B5) is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website, at www.osiskometals.com, and the availability of its updated corporate presentation.

The new website features up-to-date information on the Company's assets as well as quick and easy access to in-depth information regarding the Company, its management and board of directors, corporate presentations, news releases and other relevant corporate information. The new corporate presentation, found on the Company's website, outlines the Company's focus and strategy within the Bathurst Mining Camp as well as the Company's strategy to become a base metals developer and producer.

President Jeff Hussey states, "We are pleased to have the new website online. Not only can our shareholders have access to up-to-date and more complete information, this new website launch is a demonstration of our commitment to transparency and timely disclosure."

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian base metal exploration and development company creating value in base metals with an emphasis on the zinc space. In 2017, the Company acquired over 50,000 hectares in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"). The objective is to develop a multi-deposit asset base that would feed a central concentrator. In parallel, Osisko Metals is monitoring several base metal oriented peers for projects hosting zinc, copper, and nickel for acquisition opportunities. In Québec, the Company acquired 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) and Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) are significant shareholders of the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information provided in this news release about the exploration and/or resource development projects, including new results from drill programs, the significance of assay results, potential mineralization, including the discovery of new mineralized zone, the potential to extend mineralization in any direction, the ability to complete any proposed exploration activities and the results of such activities, the continuity or extension of any mineralization and any other information herein that is not a historical fact, may all be forward-looking information. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Company to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the relevant projects; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non -governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Company cannot guarantee shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward looking information. Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.