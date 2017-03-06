Osisko Mining Announces Major Land Acquisition in Lebel-sur-Quevillon Area, Quebec

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has acquired though staking a significant land position in the Lebel-sur Quévillon area of the Abibiti Greenstone Belt of Quebec, located approximately 110 kilometers west of the Windfall Lake project. Map staking of 2942 claims was recently completed and resulted in the acquisition of a large land package covering 157,000 hectares (157 sq. km).

The land position of the Quévillon area covers volcano-sedimentary Archean greenstones that host a number of know gold showings and porphyry igneous intrusions that are of strong exploration interest to the company.

"The acquisition of the Quévillon land package to the west of Windfall strengthens our position in this region and is consistent with our strategy of controlling significant land positions in the Abitibi where we believe Osisko will unlock the exploration potential and develop the next generation of Canadian gold mines." said John Burzynski, Osisko's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed by Mr. Mathieu Savard, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Osisko Mining Inc. in Québec, Qualified Person as defined by National Instruments 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area (82,400 hectares), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $200 million in cash and investments.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Technical Information

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. In particular, the quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in the estimates referenced in this press release are uncertain in nature and there is insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource in all cases. It is uncertain in all cases whether further exploration will result in upgrading the inferred mineral resources to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in Quebec and Ontario; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.