Osisko Obtains Transfer of Windfall Certificate of Authorization

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has received confirmation from the Québec Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques ("MDDELCC") of the transfer of the existing certificate of authorization (CA) from a previous operator to Osisko for the purpose of extracting a bulk sample.

An underground exploration ramp was commenced at the Windfall deposit from surface in 2007 by a previous operator, eventually attained a vertical depth of approximately 110 metres and length of approximately 1.2 kilometres, with an additional 230 metres of exploration drifts. The exploration ramp was terminated prior to completion and was allowed to refill with water.

Pending approval of the water treatment system from MDDELCC, dewatering of the ramp will begin in the second quarter of 2017.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The current mineral resource comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748,000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Québec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1,400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry and Lebel-sur-Quévillon areas, a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) is a significant shareholder of the Corporation with approximately 14% ownership.

