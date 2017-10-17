OSIsoft to Collaborate with Dianomic as Part of Edge and Open Source Strategy

OSIsoft Also Becomes Investor in the Company

SAN LEANDRO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - OSIsoft LLC, a leader in operational intelligence, today announced a collaboration with Dianomic Inc., as well as an investment in the company.

The collaboration with Dianomic is part of OSIsoft's expanding edge strategy as well as an effort to bring the treasure trove of open source development tools to the PI System community. Under the alliance, Dianomic will build and support a set of Linux-based micro-service modules to help discover, connect, secure and manage smart sensors for OEMs and developers. Dianomic will use OSIsoft Message Format (OMF), which enables communication with the PI System and other OSIsoft technologies.

"Dianomic's team has unique expertise and experience in time series streaming data, open source tools and open source services that make them ideal to help us bring the IIoT market and open source community together," said Richard Beeson, Chief Technology Officer at OSIsoft.

"As manufacturers add more and more sensors across their entire supply chain converting that data to information and delivering it to the right people is everything. Helping developers of new sensors and equipment send their data reliably to the PI System solves the problem," said Tom Arthur, Chief Executive Officer at Dianomic.

"The fragmentation and complexity of IIoT-related technology has the potential to slow adoption while adding unnecessary expense," added Arthur. "Plant managers facing silos of data caused by deploying new smart sensors are frustrated. Ubiquitous open source tools helped solve similar pain points in IT and the web, and can be applied to solving these IIoT problems as well.

OSIsoft and Dianomic will debut an alpha release of these micro-services modules during the OSIsoft User Conference taking place in London this week. The companies will recruit developer partners to join the alpha and beta program, test the micro-services and build a thriving open source community.

Dianomic is a team of talented individuals with a deep history in building successful open source, network, security, database and SaaS companies. Bringing their executive level open source experience from MySQL, SugarCRM, and Canonical will be critical in starting this new IIoT community.

PI System on the Edge

OSIsoft has been collaborating with a number of companies to bring the power of the PI System to edge devices. Earlier this year, the company announced an initiative with Dell, ADLINK/PrismTech and vertical solution providers such as LILEE Systems among others to make it easier to link IoT Gateways and other devices to the PI System. OSIsoft edge software, along with technologies created by its partners, ultimately give manufacturers, energy providers and data center managers the ability to connect more assets and achieve a more comprehensive view of their operations

The micro-service modules being created by Dianomic Systems will complement OSIsoft's edge software development.

The PI System: Transforming Your World through Data

The PI System is one of the world's most widely-used technologies for IIoT. The PI System captures data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and transforms it into rich, real-time insights that engineers, executives and partners can use to reduce costs, dramatically improve overall productivity or create new services.

Some of the world's largest organizations, including over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies, rely on the PI System to manage their businesses. Worldwide, PI System manages over 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams.

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. For more, please visit www.osisoft.com. You can also learn more about our IIoT strategies here.

About Dianomic, Inc

The distribution of IoT data networking, processing, security and storage makes developing and managing IoT systems complicated. Simplifying IoT application and system development with a ubiquitous open source platform, standards and community is Dianomic's mission. For more, please visit www.dianomic.com