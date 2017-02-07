OSIsoft and TrendMiner Sign OEM Agreement to Enhance Asset and Process Data Analytics Integration

Over 300 companies develop applications and products for the PI System to enhance operational intelligence and break down data silos; The agreement with TrendMiner will deliver advanced self-service predictive analytics for the process industry

HASSELT, BELGIUM and SAN LEANDRO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - OSIsoft, a leader in operational intelligence, and TrendMiner, the frontrunner in predictive analytics for the process industry, announced the companies have signed an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement.

TrendMiner is a long-term technology partner of OSIsoft. The combination of the companies' technologies provide industrial and process customers with a comprehensive solution that maximizes the value of their process data and accelerates digital transformation for Industry 4.0 initiatives. The recent OEM agreement positions TrendMiner as an integral part of the OSIsoft ecosystem, strengthening the existing partnership and increasing alignment in product development.

"Our customers ask for excellent self-service analytics software to help them improve process and asset performance. Meeting this need requires much more than just a historian -- it needs a powerful infrastructure. That's why we work closely with OSIsoft," said Bert Baeck, CEO and Founder of TrendMiner. "OSIsoft's superior technology enables us to develop great software that helps our customers optimize their profitability. An extra factor for tightening our relationship with OSIsoft is their effective ecosystem that benefits both us and our customers."

TrendMiner is based on a high-performance analytics engine for data captured in time series. The software empowers process engineers and operators to analyze, monitor and predict process performance through an effective self-service data analytics solution. This approach removes common barriers to achieving the benefits offered by predictive analytics.

TrendMiner software presents the process data in an easy-to-use graphical format through an intuitive web-based client. Pattern recognition and machine learning technologies allow users to question the data directly using Google-like searches to quickly identify process trends and search for similar behavior in the past. By searching on time-series data sequences captured and stored by the PI System, users can pinpoint patterns that indicate potential problems or fine-tune their "golden fingerprint" for optimal production processes.

Today more than half of the top 10 largest chemical companies use TrendMiner software to optimize their production processes and enhance profitability.

The PI System is one of the world's most widely-used technologies for the Industrial Internet of Things. The PI System captures data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and transforms it into rich, real-time insights that engineers, executives and partners can use to reduce costs, dramatically improve overall productivity or create new connected services and smart devices.

Some of the world's largest organizations, including over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies, rely on the high-fidelity insights from the PI System to manage their businesses. Worldwide, over 1.5 billion sensors serve data to PI System.

"Process data is a valuable, but often underutilized, asset. The passion to innovate using the PI System and deliver customer centric solutions from our partner community is truly remarkable," said Aaron Pratt, Director of Global Channels at OSIsoft. "Together, TrendMiner and OSIsoft can help companies transform their operations and product lines for a new era."

About TrendMiner

Analyze, monitor and predict

TrendMiner delivers self-service data analytics to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and process manufacturing. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for data captured in time series that allows users to question the data directly without help from a data scientist. The plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment, eliminating the need for infrastructure investment and long implementation projects. TrendMiner, founded in 2008, is a software company with global headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium, and offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and the U.S. To learn more about TrendMiner, please visit www.trendminer.com

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our PI System captures operational data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and turns it into rich, real-time insights to reduce costs, optimize production or make critical business decisions. The PI System can be found at work at offshore wind farms, oil refineries, mining sites, pharmaceutical facilities and control rooms around the world. More than 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams are managed by the PI System. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft has over 1,200 employees and is headquartered in San Leandro, California. For more, please visit www.osisoft.com