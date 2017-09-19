Oski Technology Growth of Formal Verification Business Leads to New Expanded Headquarters

Renowned Decoding Formal Club Meeting to be hosted September 26 at New Office

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Oski Technology, Inc., the leader in formal verification methodology and services, today officially opened its new corporate headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

The move to the expanded space is prompted by the increased demand for Oski's verification expertise and training in solving complex design issues and the desire for a more centralized location to its Silicon Valley-based customers. The new facility will be inaugurated at Oski's next Decoding Formal Club Meeting sponsored by Cadence Design Systems Thursday, September 26.

"Our engineering and support group has grown consistently over the last several years as formal verification becomes a mainstay technology of most chip design verification strategies," says Dave Parry, Oski's Chief Operating Officer. "The new office allows us to build out more expert resources in verification to meet the increasing demand and provides a much deeper collaborative environment for solving complex design issues."

Oski's new address is:

Oski Technology Inc.

2099 Gateway Place, Suite 560

San Jose, CA 95110

Its phone number and email address remain the same:

(408) 216-7728

info@oskitechnology.com

Oski Decoding Formal Club Meeting to Be Hosted at New Headquarters September 26

Oski will host the next meeting of its flagship Decoding Formal Club, a quarterly event for formal verification enthusiasts, Tuesday, September 26, at The Conference Center in San Jose located on the Oski Technology campus. Sponsored by Cadence, the program includes presentations from ARM and Arteris.

Vikram Khosa, formal verification lead at ARM, will present, "Lessons Learned from a Deployment of Sign-off Formal on a High-Performance ARM CPU." Chirag Gandhi, Arteris' senior hardware verification manager will offer a look at "Architectural Formal Verification of Cache Coherent Protocols."

Foremost origami artist and applied physicist Dr. Robert J. Lang will offer a special presentation, "From Flapping Birds to Space Telescopes: The Art and Science of Origami." He will explain how to apply mathematical principles to origami that produces verifiable designs in both art and technology.

The event begins with lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m. Attendance is complimentary and pre-registration is required. To register, go to: http://bit.ly/2woKfuT

About Oski Technology

Oski Technology has established itself as an unsurpassed global leader in the domain of formal verification methodology and services. Founded in 2005, Oski serves six out of the top seven semiconductor design companies, helping them to accelerate their verification process and produce higher quality designs than simulation alone allows. As the semiconductor industry's only fully dedicated formal services provider, Oski has assembled the world's most focused team of specialists that draw on hundreds of man-years of collective experience. Oski reset the benchmark for formal verification with innovations such as its Formal Sign-off™ methodology, End-To-End Formal™ checkers and Oski Abstraction Models™. Oski's publications, training sessions and events, such as the Decoding Formal Club, are recognized industry-wide as valuable resources of formal applications knowledge. Contact Oski today and discover how it can help you overcome your most critical verification challenges with formal verification.

