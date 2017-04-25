And Adds 2017 Red Dot Award to Opn's Growing List of International Awards

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Oticon Opn™ has added two new awards to a growing list of accolades from leading international awards competitions. On April 20, Oticon President Gary Rosenblum accepted a Gold Award for Opn's "innovation and excellence in product development" at the 2017 Edison Awards Gala in New York City. A panel of more than 3,000 academics and leaders in the field of product development, design, engineering, science and medicine judged this year's awards finalists, recognizing Opn's human-centered design and innovation in the Health & Wellness category.

The 2017 Red Dot Awards, one of the most sought-after quality marks for good design, also honored Oticon Opn in April. The award recognizes Opn's outstanding design aesthetics that incorporate a variety of technical, performance and functionality innovations including the world's first Internet connected hearing aid. Opn will be among the award-winning designs exhibited at Red Dot Design Museums around the world.

"We are honored that Oticon Opn has been selected for two global awards from a competitive arena that includes hundreds of cutting-edge products from leading US and international companies," said Rosenblum. "Opn is making a real difference to the lives of people, young and old, who suffer from hearing loss. With our newly expanded Opn family, we continue to build on paradigm-shifting innovation at the core of Opn to bring the open sound experience to even more people with hearing loss."

In addition to the Awards Gala, the Edison Awards encompassed a full-day "Meet the Innovators Forum" and "Innovators Showcase" that offered guests a hands-on experience with Opn and many of the winning products. The annual awards program is named after Thomas Alva Edison, who experienced hearing loss from an early age. His inventions revolutionized everyday life and showed that hearing loss does not limit a person's ability to achieve, contribute and quite possibly, change the world.

For more information on the entire Oticon Opn family, visit www.Oticon.com/Opn.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136889/Images/PD2017_RD_line_CMYK-23344fb5182db667a0c718f7077cb76c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136889/Images/OticonPres_Gary_Rosenblum_Accept_Gold_Edison_Award-b0b730cb1755a676ae212aef1ea43287.jpg