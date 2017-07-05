Otis Announces Appointment of Don Poirier to Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Otis Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Otis") (TSX VENTURE:OOO)(OTC PINK:OGLDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Poirier to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Poirier was previously the Vice President of Corporate Development at Hecla Mining Company and was an integral part of the team responsible for Hecla's acquisition of Aurizon Mines Ltd. in 2013. Prior to that, he enjoyed a 20 year career as a sell-side mining analyst at several Canadian investment firms and also has experience as a field geologist. He recently completed the Directors Education Program offered by the Institute of Corporate Directors and the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. Mr. Poirier has a geology degree from the University of Toronto.

Craig Lindsay, Otis President and CEO, states: "We are very pleased to welcome Don to our Board of Directors. His broad experience in the mining sector, which includes capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, coupled with his educational background, will add significant bench strength to Otis as we continue to develop the Kilgore Project."

"I'm delighted to join the leadership team at Otis Gold. With a healthy balance sheet, the Company is ideally positioned to continue with advanced work and development on several assets including the Kilgore Project where significant progress in the understanding of its geological potential has been made in the past two years," stated Mr. Poirier.

Otis has granted Mr. Poirier incentive stock options entitling him to purchase up to a total of 300,000 common shares at a price of $0.30. The options are valid for a period of five years and will vest immediately.

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Craig T. Lindsay, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") or any State securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to US Persons unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable State securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.