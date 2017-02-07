Otis Appoints Dr. Roger Morton to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Otis Gold Corp. (or "Otis") (TSX VENTURE:OOO)(OTC PINK:OGLDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Roger D. Morton to its Advisory Board. Dr. Morton is currently a Professor Emeritus in Economic Geology, in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, at the University of Alberta (Canada). Dr. Morton has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the field of geology, having been a Research Fellow at the University of Oslo (Norway), a Lecturer in Geology at the University of Nottingham (England), and more recently a Professor of Economic Geology at the University of Alberta, prior to his elevation to the status of Professor Emeritus. In addition to his academic career, Dr. Morton was a co-Founder and Vice President of Golden Star Resources Ltd., during which time he initiated the acquisition and development of the Omai Gold Project in Guyana, which subsequently produced approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold from two open pits. He has worked in the field in Guyana, French Guiana, Uruguay, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica and Canada in a variety of senior geological roles. Dr. Morton has a B.Sc (1st Class Honours) and a Ph.D (Geology) from the University of Nottingham and is a registered P.Geol with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Prior to joining the Advisory Board, Dr. Morton visited the Company's Kilgore Gold Project in 2016. Following the visit, Dr. Morton stated: "Otis' technical team has done an excellent job identifying and capitalizing on the geologic potential of Kilgore. The project is growing in both size and quality and I see some very interesting district-scale potential."

Stated Mr. Craig Lindsay, President & CEO: "We are very pleased to have Dr. Morton join our team. He is an astute geologist with a strong understanding of epithermal gold deposits. His 50 years of technical experience will be invaluable to the development of our Kilgore Gold Project, and he also has an excellent commercial sense which will be very beneficial to the development of the Company as a whole."

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Gold Project, located in Clark County, Idaho.

