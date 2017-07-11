Ottawa Consumers Meet With James Dunning From Insultech Insulation

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - James Dunning is President at Insultech Insulation (a 4 year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Insulation Contractor in the region of Ottawa). The company is in business since 1999 and is specialized in Spray foam, Batts and Blown insulation.

CONSUMER CHOICE AWARD : WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

JAMES DUNNING : What I love about the Consumers Choice Award is that there is only 1 award given out per industry. Insultech has been Ottawa's first choice of insulation contractors for 4 consecutive years now. This to me and my team is the greatest honour. There is so much competition in the industry and new companies popping up every day so keeping on top really keeps us on our toes and we are loving the challenge.

CCA : WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

JD : I believe that what sets us apart is the time and consideration we take with every project. Every job we price is different. We base our estimates mostly on the goals of our clients and what they want to achieve. Keeping their budget in mind we come up with the best options available to them. It is very rare for us to price by Square feet, we price per job.

CCA : HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

JD : Moving forward this award means we have to continue to give our clients the best customer experience in the industry. We are always looking for ways to improve what we do and how we do it.

CCA : WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

JD : The biggest risk I've taken in business was starting from nothing. In the beginning it was just me having a passion and a dream. When I fell, I got back up and continued to grow the business to what it is today.

CCA : BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

JD : The next big step will be to expand our service areas as well as services we provide. Stay tuned!

GETTING TO KNOW YOU

BUSINESS MOTTO… When Quality Matters

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT MY JOB… I love what I do. I have always had a passion for construction. I enjoy keeping up with the current building codes and learning new innovations every day.

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Behind every successful business is a strong team. My team is a big part of my success.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND… Trust

DAILY, I TRY TO… Camp and play golf in the summer; watch my kids play hockey in the winter.

