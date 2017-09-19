Ottawa Consumers Meet With Leona & John Kenny From 2nd Chance Auto Sales and Leasing

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Leona & John Kenny are the owners of 2nd Chance Auto Sales and Leasing (a 11 year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Automobile Dealer - Pre-owned in the region of Ottawa). The company is in business since 1994 and is specialized in used car sales and leasing.

CONSUMER CHOICE AWARD: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

LEONA & JOHN KENNY: To be voted by consumers as the city's best is an honour and makes us proud! Knowing together with our very dedicated and hard-working staff we have done things right.

CCA: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

L&J: What sets us apart from our competitors is our years in business, knowledge and expertise in knowing how to listen to our customers to satisfy their wants and needs.

CCA: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

L&J: Winning this award leaves us feeling very satisfied that we have helped many people in our career with great success.

CCA: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

L&J: The biggest risk we have ever taken in business is self financing our customers. We realized very early on that everyone will have a credit challenge in their life time and the banks will not accept this and refuse financing. We help people get into a vehicle by financing them ourselves and report to the credit bureau to repair their credit.

CCA: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

L&J: We have decided to semi retire and close our retail lot, however, continue helping people with their vehicle needs. We will find the perfect vehicle for each person on a individual basis. We will also help people, even if just advice or appraisals. We would like to thank all our consumers for voting us #1.

GETTING TO KNOW YOU

BUSINESS MOTTO… Treat people as you would want to be treated.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT MY JOB… Helping customers with their wants and needs in a vehicle.

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Staying in business through all of the many challenges.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND… Trustworthy.

WHILE NOT WORKING… We like to spend time with family.

