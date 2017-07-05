Ottawa Consumers Meet With Paul Guindon From Commissionaires Ottawa

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Paul Guindon is Chief Executive Officer at Commissionaires Ottawa (a 5-year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Security Guard Services in the region of Ottawa). The company has been in business since 1939 and is Ottawa's leader in Security Solutions and Digital Fingerprinting.

Consumer Choice Award : WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

Paul Guindon : We are honoured that consumers recognize our dedication to expanding, diversifying and innovating security solutions that not only meet the needs of today's business and government sectors, but also keep stride with new and growing demands.

CCA : WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

PG : We are the best at what we do. Our social mandate is to hire veterans and other citizens who share a passion to protect Canada's freedom and peaceful way of life. We give back to those who have served our country.

CCA : HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

PG : This is our fifth win in a row and we consider this a milestone worth celebrating. The Consumer Choice Award brand is trusted. It helps consumers make better choices, and we're grateful that they keep choosing Commissionaires Ottawa.

CCA : WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

PG : In 2006, we expanded our core security guard services to include digital fingerprinting and other business lines. A decade later, we have successfully built the most extensive digital fingerprinting infrastructure in Canada.

CCA : BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

PG : Our digital fingerprinting business-along with related services such as criminal background checks, pre-employment screening, US entry waivers and pardons-is growing so rapidly that we are hiring more technicians to keep up with demand.

GETTING TO KNOW PAUL GUINDON

BUSINESS MOTTO… Be the best, remain the best

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT MY JOB… Every time we win contracts and grow our services, we are creating more jobs- particularly for military, RMCP and police veterans who have served our country with such courage, loyalty and devotion

BIGGEST SUCCESS... Hiring the best people to do the job

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND… Value

DAILY, I TRY TO… Focus on family. Whether it's our families at home, in our communities or at work, we are dealing with people who deserve to live in a safe, secure and free country

©Consumer Choice Award 2017 | (888) 892-9273 | info@ccaward.com | 1670 Bayview Ave. suite 402 Toronto, ON M4G 3C2

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/4/11G142218/INTERVIEWS_Commissionnaires-768981076a869b0fa8fdef79294ca75a.pdf