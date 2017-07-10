OUM & Co. Promotes Warren Chung to Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - OUM & Co., a leading Bay Area-based CPA firm, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Warren Chung from Tax Director to Partner.

"We're extraordinarily pleased to add Warren to our strong Partner group," said Chris Millias, Managing Partner of OUM. "His depth of expertise in tax planning and compliance matters, in addition to his commitment to exemplary client service, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team and our Tax and Advisory practice."

Throughout his 20-plus year career, Warren has specialized in corporate tax with an emphasis on the technology and life sciences sectors, advising businesses ranging from start-ups to large public companies on tax compliance and tax provision issues.

In addition to his CPA certification, Warren holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Accounting and Finance, from the University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business. He is also a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the California Society of CPAs (CalCPA).

About OUM & Co.

Founded in 1976, OUM & Co. is a leading CPA firm in California that combines the best of what the Big 4 offer with the nimble service of a boutique tax, accounting and advisory firm. Headquartered in San Francisco with more than 80 professional staff, the firm has worked with some of the globe's most complex businesses, from startups to public companies. Its slogan "Just Ask Our Clients" is for real - OUM's working relationships result in partnerships that can last generations. The firm is included in Inside Public Accounting's annual list of the "Top 200 Accounting Firms in the Nation" as well as San Francisco Business Times' "Top 25 Accounting Firms in all of the San Francisco Bay Area," and prides itself on its technical expertise. OUM's experience spans many of the San Francisco Bay Area's most dynamic sectors, including technology, life sciences, consumer products and real estate. For more information, please visit: www.oumcpa.com.