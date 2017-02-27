Our Communities: At the Heart of Celebrations for the 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017

Celebrate our cultural and regional diversity in Prince Edward Island

Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), today announced funding of $15,000 to the Black Cultural Society of Prince Edward Island for its community project Festival for the Bog. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Thanks to this support, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada 150 Fund, the Black Cultural Society of PEI will be able to organize a new festival that includes a number of artistic and cultural activities. It will also feature a heritage walk of sites that are significant to the original Black community in Charlottetown, known as the "Bog."

To make 2017 a year that all Canadians will remember, the Government of Canada has invested in local, regional and Canada-wide projects.

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is an ideal opportunity for Canadians to get involved in their communities and celebrate their diversity.

Quick Facts

The Black Cultural Society of PEI is an incorporated organization with a mandate to celebrate all aspects of Black culture.

The Government of Canada's vision for the 150 th anniversary of Confederation includes four major themes: diversity and inclusiveness, the environment, young people and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Through this Fund, the Government of Canada is investing strategically in activities that support the vision of the 150th anniversary and promote the direct involvement of Canadians.

Quotes

"In 2017, Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all that it means to be Canadian. Our government is creating opportunities for Canadians to take part in local, regional and pan-Canadian celebrations. Communities across the country are proudly taking part in the festivities throughout the year to mark this significant anniversary in Canada's history. Join the celebration-it's happening in your community too!"

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Canada 150 is the ideal time for all Canadians to highlight what makes communities all across the country so unique, diverse and vibrant. It is projects like this that strengthen the bonds that unite us and help build a welcoming Canada where there is a place for everyone. Let's take advantage of Canada 150 to celebrate the wealth of our cultural heritage, a reflection of our diversity.

- Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

