Our Communities at the Heart of Celebrations for the 150th Anniversary of Confederation

CHÂTEAUGUAY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament (Châteauguay-Lacolle), today announced that the Société du Musée du Grand Châteauguay will receive funding of $20,000 for its community project Fête du maïs: Célébrons notre pays, nos couleurs [Corn festival: Celebrating our country, our colours]. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Thanks to this support, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada 150 Fund, the Société du Musée du Grand Châteauguay will organize celebrations to pay tribute to the traditions of First Nations, Francophones and Anglophones in neighbouring communities through dance, song and stories. The menu will include local corn and Indigenous, Québécois and Irish foods.

In order to make 2017 a year that all Canadians will remember, the Government of Canada has invested in local, regional and national projects.

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is an opportunity to celebrate our shared values, our achievements, the wealth of our environment and our place in the world. It is also the perfect time for all Canadians get involved in the life of their community.

Quotes

"Canada is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017. This is an opportunity for Canadians to take part in local, regional and national celebrations. Communities from coast to coast to coast are proud to take part in the festivities being held throughout the year to celebrate this momentous occasion in our country's history. Join the party-it's happening in your community, too!"

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am so pleased that the project Fête du maïs: Célébrons notre pays, nos couleurs is happening in the beautiful community of Châteauguay. This celebration is an opportunity to highlight our diversity and the significant contribution of Francophones, Anglophones and First Nations peoples, who are at the heart of Canada's cultural heritage, both today and tomorrow."

-Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament (Châteauguay-Lacolle)

Quick Facts

The mission of the Société du Musée du Grand Châteauguay is to promote heritage and history. To do this, it organizes guided activities at the Maison LePailleur historic site.

The main themes of the Government of Canadas vision for the 150 th anniversary of Confederation are diversity and inclusion, the environment, youth mobilization and engagement, and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

anniversary of Confederation are diversity and inclusion, the environment, youth mobilization and engagement, and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. The Canada 150 Fund, established in April 2015, has an overall budget of $210 million.

Through the fund, the Government of Canada is making strategic investments in activities that support the vision of the 150th anniversary of Confederation and encouraging Canadians to participate directly.

Associated Links

Canada 150

Maison LePailleur (French only)

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.