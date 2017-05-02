Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Hospitality Makes Its Debut at 2017 HD Expo

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, North America's premier outdoor and landscape lighting franchise will present Hospitality Outdoor Lighting, a specialty division offering outdoor lighting design, installation and maintenance services expressly for the Hotel and Lodging industries May 3-5 at the 2017 HD Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, North America's largest full service outdoor and landscape lighting franchise, will debut its hospitality outdoor lighting specialty line of business May 3-5 at the 2017 HD Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hospitality lighting from Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is the only full-service exterior lighting company providing professional outdoor lighting design, installation and maintenance for the hospitality industry.

"Our full-service approach has been well received by the hospitality industry over many years," stated Rich Young, Vice President of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives. "We are looking forward to participating as an exhibitor at this year's HD Expo event and having the opportunity to introduce many more to our brand and unique service offering."

Specializing in outdoor lighting design, installation and maintenance of outdoor lighting systems, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has responded to the uptick in design consultation requests from the hospitality industry as properties look to reduce energy consumption by switching their exterior lighting to LED technology. Their services have spanned from privately held boutique hotels to bed and breakfasts and landmark historic hotels and venues.

"Each property has a different need or concern to address," explained Mr. Young. "From new construction design to upgrading and improving existing outdoor lighting systems, our team and presence across the country have propelled our efforts to grow our portfolio of hospitality clients. We look forward to meeting many of them at the HD Expo event."

About Hospitality Outdoor Lighting by Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Hospitality Outdoor Lighting is a specialty division of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offering outdoor lighting design, installation and maintenance services expressly for the Hotel and Lodging industries.

Since 1995, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has been pioneering the use of highly-energy efficient outdoor lighting systems, focusing on the effect of warm glows of illumination to highlight architectural details, landscapes and outdoor areas of interest. For more information and a complimentary design consultation for your property, contact Jim Morris at 804-332-6242.