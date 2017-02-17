Outdoor Retailer Responds to Meeting with Utah Governor

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Today officials from Outdoor Retailer, Outdoor Industry Association, Patagonia, The North Face and REI met via teleconference with Utah Governor Herbert. In light of the outcome of the call today, Outdoor Retailer will not include the state of Utah in the RFP process for future show locations.

"We are doing the work necessary to procure an alternative location for Outdoor Retailer," said Marisa Nicholson, show director for Outdoor Retailer. "Though we may wish it different, this is far from a snap of the fingers thing to make happen. Convention centers and hotels are not sitting idle. In every instance at every potential venue, there are hurdles that have to be cleared and that simply cannot be done overnight. We expect that our current proposal process, which we initiated before any of the company withdrawal announcements last week, will take between 60 and 90 days. Salt Lake City has been hospitable to Outdoor Retailer and our industry for the past 20 years, but we are in lockstep with the outdoor community and are working on finding our new home."

Darrell Denny, EVP Emerald Expositions, further commented: "Emerald Expositions will also not extend the request for proposal to Utah for relocating the Interbike tradeshow."

Outdoor Retailer is the only gathering where the entire industry comes together to conduct commerce, share best practices and exchange ideas. There is no other event where the most respected iconic brands and retailers - large, medium and small in size - show up "en force." Our industry has a unique, maybe even singular, opportunity to coalesce, organize, speak and lay plans to make a difference around public land awareness in such a way that it is not only heard but that it can make a positive difference and we urge you to be part of this movement at Summer Market.

To find out more, please visit unity.outdoorretailer.com.