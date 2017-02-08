Outfit7 Announces New Management Roles Following Recent Shareholder Sale

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Outfit7 limited, the family entertainment company behind the hugely successful Talking Tom and Friends franchise, announces the selection of two new executive team members. Žiga Vavpotič has been named Chairman of the Board and Jure Prek as CEO.

Vavpotič joined Outfit7 two and a half years ago as a talent acquisition specialist, moving on to become the Chief Revenue Officer, a role he will continue to fill alongside his latest appointment. With more than 15 years of experience in NGO management and business leadership, Vavpotič brings immense skill to the corporate governance of Outfit7. His key role as the company spokesperson and chairman will be to drive synergy between the new owners and Outfit7's Talking Tom and Friends franchise. "Outfit7 is already a global leader in mobile apps and video content, but joining forces with our new owners gives us the opportunity to grow exponentially as we work to connect the East and West like no other app developer has," said Vavpotič.

As Vavpotič fosters the harmony of corporate dynamics, Prek will assume the role of CEO to execute the company's business strategies. Prek began his five year journey at Outfit7 as part of the animation team, leading him to become the Vice President of Game Design and Animation. Prek has more than 13 years of experience in character animation and has been integral to the success of Outfit7 to date. "I'm excited to embark on this new journey with a team I am already so passionate about," said Prek. "As a market leader in family entertainment, Outfit7's goal is to bring smiles to the faces of all, and I'm delighted to continue doing exactly that."

In addition to the recent sale announcement, this news follows Outfit7's launch of My Talking Hank on January 12, 2017, featuring a new take on Outfit7's signature tamagotchi-style mechanic. My Talking Hank is the latest app to join the Talking Tom and Friends franchise, an app suite boasting more than 5.6 billion downloads since launch, and more than 348 million active monthly users.

Outfit7 Limited is one of the fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies on the planet, best known for its global phenomenon Talking Tom. Since the original Talking Tom app launch in 2010, Outfit7 has created numerous Talking Tom and Friends branded apps.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneurs on a mission to bring fun and entertainment to all, Outfit7 has grown from an instant app success into a full-fledged media franchise. Their highly successful portfolio includes free mobile apps and games, a CGI animated series and web shorts, a global licensing and merchandising program, and a chart-topping sensation on YouTube. The Talking Tom and Friends apps have more than 5.6 billion downloads since launch, and over 348M active monthly users.