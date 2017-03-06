Outscale and MapR Empower the Cloud with a Cutting-Edge Big Data Platform

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Big Data Paris 2017 -- MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the first and only converged data platform, and Outscale, the enterprise-class cloud provider, today announced at Big Data Paris (Booth #425 and #200) that they will work together to provide a cutting-edge Big Data Platform as a Service (PaaS) utilizing the MapR Converged Data Platform. Available in Europe, North America and Asia from Outscale, the new premium cloud service based on MapR provides a cost-effective and highly flexible platform that can support companies on their big data journey -- from initial proof of concept, to prototype and application deployment with unlimited scalability.

"We are proud to offer MapR as the core technology to power our big data as a platform service because it enables our customers to spin up a full complete, multi-TB data platform in the cloud in a matter of minutes," said David Chassan, chief product officer, Outscale. "We've worked on other solutions for big data, but found that MapR was the only one with the stability, scale and functionality that meets the needs of our enterprise customers and VARs."

Designed to be simple to use in the cloud, Outscale's new Big Data PaaS offers the entire MapR Converged Data Platform to provide fast access to data stored in files, databases and event streams for performing real-time analysis on business critical, operational applications. With Outscale and MapR, customers can test and deploy cloud-based applications on any size cluster, leveraging open APIs such as HDFS, Spark, Drill, and POSIX NFS without the need for extensive professional service expertise in big data.

"Outscale is one of the leading cloud providers in France because of their strong expertise," said Yann Aubry, area vice president, Northern & Western Europe, MapR Technologies. "With MapR at the core of their cloud platform, they quickly provide their customers with managed access to a converged data platform including the key big data technologies today. We are pleased to work with Outscale to deliver a technologically advanced cloud platform."

The MapR Converged Data Platform is an enterprise-grade solution that enables customers to use big data in powerful ways to drive innovation through digital transformation. Comprised of MapR-FS, MapR-DB, and MapR Streams, the patented MapR platform is the only solution engineered from the ground up to support breakthrough, next-gen applications that combine operations and analytics in real-time to impact business as it happens.

MapR will showcase its latest product offerings at booth #425 at Big Data Paris taking place this week at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. MapR will co-present a workshop with Outscale today at 13:00 in Room D on how easy and fast it is to deploy a big data cluster in the cloud. MapR will host additional sessions throughout the conference that demonstrate the power of combining real-time analytics with operational applications.

About Outscale

Founded in 2010 and a strategic partner to Dassault Systèmes, and CMSP advanced certified by Cisco Systems, Outscale provides enterprise-class Cloud Computing services (IaaS) that meet regulatory and local requirements internally and to clients seeking to boost Business Agility and rapidly deploy value-enhancing business models. Investing 15% of revenues in R&D, from its very beginnings Outscale decided to offer services combining excellence and thoroughness, which have won over more than 800 corporate clients in France, USA and China, as well as several hundred users working for well-known multinationals via Dassault Systèmes. Outscale has received ISO security certification 27001-2013.

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have an unparalleled data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. World-class companies have realized more than five times their return on investment using MapR. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.