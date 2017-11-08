Outsell Exceeds Revenue and Profitability Goals for Third Quarter

New AI-driven solution help boost sales to auto dealers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it exceeded revenue and profitability goals for the third quarter. Increases in both areas were driven by the success of its revolutionary new solution Inventory Mover, which meets an unmet need for dealers by taking their individualized communications to the next level.

"We are seeing significant traction with Inventory Mover, an add-on to the base Outsell platform that provide auto dealers with significant benefits including increased conversion rates and more visitors to their stores," said Mike Wethington, CEO of Outsell.

Highlights from the quarter:

Outsell launched a new addition to its NeuroMotics® AI marketing-driven platform: Inventory Mover, the industry's first inventory recommendation engine that automatically sorts through consumers in a dealer's DMS and CRM, extracts data on in-market consumers, predicts which VINs will appeal to each consumer, and dynamically shows unique live inventory recommendations to each consumer via automated, individualized emails.

Outsell launched new product packages that enable dealers to accelerate their move to digital. Designed to meet the most common needs of dealers, the packages help dealers quickly determine what they need for digital marketing.

In addition, just before the start of Q3, Outsell announced that it had promoted CTO Bryan Harwood to President. Harwood is a six-year veteran of Outsell who's been instrumental in driving Outsell's recent growth and success.

About Outsell

Outsell drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage consumers throughout their individual lifecycles. Outsell makes dealers' lives easier by keeping them in front of customers and prospects using AI-driven, automated marketing communications across channels -- helping them retain more customers and attract new ones. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when consumers are most ready to engage, buy or service. Every day, the Outsell customer engagement platform listens to and manages the engagement of over twenty million consumers for dealers representing all major automotive brands.