Outsell Exceeds Revenue and Profitability Goals for Third Quarter

SOURCE: Outsell LLC
November 08, 2017 09:00 ET
New AI-driven solution help boost sales to auto dealers
New AI-driven solution help boost sales to auto dealers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it exceeded revenue and profitability goals for the third quarter. Increases in both areas were driven by the success of its revolutionary new solution Inventory Mover, which meets an unmet need for dealers by taking their individualized communications to the next level.
"We are seeing significant traction with Inventory Mover, an add-on to the base Outsell platform that provide auto dealers with significant benefits including increased conversion rates and more visitors to their stores," said Mike Wethington, CEO of Outsell.
Highlights from the quarter:
In addition, just before the start of Q3, Outsell announced that it had promoted CTO Bryan Harwood to President. Harwood is a six-year veteran of Outsell who's been instrumental in driving Outsell's recent growth and success.
About Outsell
Outsell drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage consumers throughout their individual lifecycles. Outsell makes dealers' lives easier by keeping them in front of customers and prospects using AI-driven, automated marketing communications across channels -- helping them retain more customers and attract new ones. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when consumers are most ready to engage, buy or service. Every day, the Outsell customer engagement platform listens to and manages the engagement of over twenty million consumers for dealers representing all major automotive brands.
Media ContactGina Rezendes
Big Swing CommunicationsEmail Contact
+1.617.640.9278
Media ContactGina Rezendes
Big Swing CommunicationsEmail Contact
+1.617.640.9278
See all RSS Newsfeeds
Website:
http://www.outsell.com